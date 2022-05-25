Technology News
  Ptron Bassbuds Wave With 40 Hours of Playtime, USB Type C Fast Charging Launched In India: Details

Ptron Bassbuds Wave With 40 Hours of Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging Launched In India: Details

Ptron Bassbuds Wave have been launched in India at Rs. 1,299.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 May 2022 15:48 IST
Ptron Bassbuds Wave With 40 Hours of Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging Launched In India: Details

Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Bassbuds Wave come with environment noise cancellation technology

Highlights
  • Ptron Bassbuds Wave comes with a dedicated Movie Mode
  • Ptron Bassbuds are available exclusively on Amazon
  • The new earbuds are IPX4 water resistant

Ptron Bassbuds Wave earbuds with 50m low latency and 40 hours of playtime were launched in India on Wednesday. The wireless earbuds feature DSP Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and come with mono as well as dual bud support. The earbuds also feature USB Type-C fast charging. They get smart touch capabilities that allow for easy toggling between different modes and music control. The earbuds are currently available for purchase exclusively on Amazon with an introductory price offer for the first 100 customers. The company claims that the new earbuds are targeted towards people from all types of lifestyles.

Ptron Bassbuds Wave price, availability

Ptron has priced the Bassbuds Wave at Rs. 1,299 in India. The earbuds are currently available exclusively on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 999 in Satin Black finish. The introductory price offer is only applicable to the first 100 customers on the first day, i.e. May 25.

Ptron Bassbuds Wave specifications

Ptron Bassbuds Wave feature come with 13mm dynamic drivers and offer mono/dual bud capabilities. It takes up to 1.5 hours to fully charge the earbuds. The earbuds come with 50ms low latency movie mode that offers a zero-audio lag movie viewing experience. The earphones use Bluetooth v5.3 with a transmission range of up to 10m.

The Ptron Bassbuds Wave also feature DSP ENC technology for noise cancellation. “The Bassbuds Wave's advanced DSP ENC system provides the most immersive sound experience, and the clearest calls even in windy conditions,” said Ameen Khwaja, Founder and Chief Executive officer of Ptron.

The Bassbuds Wave earbuds by Ptron feature a 40mAh battery each that provide 40 hours of playtime. The case of the earbuds gets a 300mAh battery that offers 3 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charge, as per the company. They support USB Type-C fast charging and are also IPX4 water resistant. They weigh 7.8g each, whereas the case weighs 32g.

Ptron claims that the new earbuds are designed for people belonging to all types of lifestyles and are ideal for active people and remote workers alike.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Ptron, Ptron Bassbuds Wave, Ptron Bassbuds Wave specifications, Ptron Bassbuds Wave price
Ptron Bassbuds Wave With 40 Hours of Playtime, USB Type-C Fast Charging Launched In India: Details
