Portronics Talk One portable wireless conference speaker has been launched in India. Offered in a single Black colour option, the speaker is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and can be used with different conferencing apps including Skye, Google Meet, and Hangouts. It features three omnidirectional microphones, which the company claims offer 360-degree voice pickup and cancellation of background noises. Portronics Talk One offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The portable wireless conference speaker packs a 2,600mAh battery and supports USB Type-C charging. The battery of the audio device is said to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge

Portronics Talk One price in India, availability

The new Portronics Talk One speaker debuts in India with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. As an introductory offer, Portronics is offering the speaker for Rs. 8,999. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. It is available to purchase in a single Black colour option via the company website, Amazon, and other online and offline stores. Additionally, Portronics Talk One come with a one-year warranty.

Portronics Talk One specifications

On the specifications front, the new Portronics Talk One wireless portable speaker has a round body and features three omnidirectional microphones. The microphones offer ‘360-degree voice coverage' with a maximum operating distance of 5 meters. It is also said to offer an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) like feature by eliminating surround sound.

The wireless portable speaker is made specifically for voice communications and it offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm Aux input. Portronics Talk One can be connected as a wireless speaker system for smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop PCs. The maximum operating distance for Bluetooth connectivity is 10 meters. It also supports conference apps like Google Hangouts, Zoom, and Skye among others.

Portronics Talk One is powered by a CSR Qualcomm chipset. The speaker features touch control buttons on top, that allows users to play music, start or pause a meeting, or dial and attend calls with few taps. Further, there is a mute option and volume buttons.

Portronics has packed a 2,600mAh battery on the new Talk One wireless portable speaker. The battery is said to deliver up to ten hours of music playback and up to 12 hours of talk time with a single charge.