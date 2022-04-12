Technology News
  Portronics SoundDrum P With 'Bass Perfect Audio' Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Portronics SoundDrum P With 'Bass Perfect Audio' Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Portronics SoundDrum P has a total sound output of 80W.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 April 2022 18:44 IST
Portronics SoundDrum P With 'Bass Perfect Audio' Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Portronics

The Portronics SoundDrum P is priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,499

Highlights
  Portronics SoundDrum P features Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • Portronics SoundDrum P features Bluetooth v5 connectivity
  • The body of the speaker weighs 270g

Portronics SoundDrum P, the latest wireless Bluetooth speaker from the Indian company, was launched in India today. The new speaker has a total output of 80W and supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The SoundDrum P also comes with input and output ports like USB Type-C for charging, AUX, USB Type-A, and a micro SD card slot for storage. It features a 4,000mAh battery that can play music non-stop for seven hours. The SoundDrum P comes in two colour options and can be purchased online via Amazon, the official Portronics website, and other stores.

Portronics SoundDrum P price in India, availability

The Portronics SoundDrum P is priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,499 but is currently listed on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 2,649 on the official Portronics e-store. The speaker is being sold at an even lower price of Rs. 2,399 on Amazon for a limited period. The SoundDrum P can also be purchased via other online and offline stores, as per the company.

Portronics SoundDrum P is available in two colour options — Black and Blue.

Portronics SoundDrum P specifications

The newly launched Portronics SoundDrum P comes with a high-fidelity digital audio amplifier that produces up to 80W of total sound output with ‘bass perfect audio', as claimed by the company. The speaker features multiple ports including USB Type-C for charging, AUX port, USB Type-A port, and a micro SD card slot for storage. The SoundDrum P also sports a control panel that allows you to switch between different input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, and answer calls.

It features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a 4,000mAh battery that supports up to seven hours non-stop playback. The Portronics SoundDrum P comes with a strap attached to its body for portability. The speaker weighs 270 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Portronics, Portronics SoundDrum P, Portronics SoundDrum P price in India, Portronics SoundDrum P specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
UK FCA Updates Temporary Registration List to Allow Only 5 Crypto Companies to Operate With a Full Licence

Comment
