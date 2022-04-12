Portronics SoundDrum P, the latest wireless Bluetooth speaker from the Indian company, was launched in India today. The new speaker has a total output of 80W and supports Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The SoundDrum P also comes with input and output ports like USB Type-C for charging, AUX, USB Type-A, and a micro SD card slot for storage. It features a 4,000mAh battery that can play music non-stop for seven hours. The SoundDrum P comes in two colour options and can be purchased online via Amazon, the official Portronics website, and other stores.

Portronics SoundDrum P price in India, availability

The Portronics SoundDrum P is priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,499 but is currently listed on sale at a discounted price of Rs. 2,649 on the official Portronics e-store. The speaker is being sold at an even lower price of Rs. 2,399 on Amazon for a limited period. The SoundDrum P can also be purchased via other online and offline stores, as per the company.

Portronics SoundDrum P is available in two colour options — Black and Blue.

Portronics SoundDrum P specifications

The newly launched Portronics SoundDrum P comes with a high-fidelity digital audio amplifier that produces up to 80W of total sound output with ‘bass perfect audio', as claimed by the company. The speaker features multiple ports including USB Type-C for charging, AUX port, USB Type-A port, and a micro SD card slot for storage. The SoundDrum P also sports a control panel that allows you to switch between different input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, and answer calls.

It features Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a 4,000mAh battery that supports up to seven hours non-stop playback. The Portronics SoundDrum P comes with a strap attached to its body for portability. The speaker weighs 270 grams.

