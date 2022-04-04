Portronics has announced the release of the Pure Sound 103 soundbar in India. It delivers an audio output of 100W and comes with a wired subwoofer for a theatre-like experience. This soundbar has been designed to serve all kinds of occasions, and is said to be especially ideal for house parties. The Pure Sound 103 offers multiple connectivity options, including optical, USB, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. Furthermore, this soundbar features an enhanced equaliser to provide users with the option to completely customise its audio output.

Portronics Pure Sound 103 price in India, availability

The Portronics Pure Sound 103 soundbar is currently available at the discounted price of Rs. 5,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Portronics website. You can also purchase it from other leading online and offline stores.

Portronics Pure Sound 103 specifications

As previously mentioned, Portronics Pure Sound 103 delivers a 100W audio output and includes a wired subwoofer. It is designed to deliver an audio quality that is fit for all types of occasions, especially house parties. The Pure Sound 103 features an enhanced audio equaliser so you can tune the output to your preference. Furthermore, this 2.1 channel soundbar also includes audio modes with different presets.

The Portronics Pure Sound 103 soundbar can be detached from the centre to separate it into two compact soundbars which might be used to ideally utilise space and provide an immersive listening experience. The bright LED display panel of this soundbar is housed behind the speaker grille. In terms of connectivity, it features dedicated ports for USB, optical, and AUX connectivity. There is also a TF card slot. The soundbar can be connected wirelessly to TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones via Bluetooth v5.0 technology.

