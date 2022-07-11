Portronics Muffs A headphones have been launched in India with up to 30 hours of playback time and 40mm drivers for delivering powerful bass. For wireless connectivity, the headphones feature Bluetooth v5.2 and for wired connectivity, it gets a 3.5mm jack. The headphones are powered by a 520mAh battery pack that is claimed to gets fully charged in 55 minutes. In case, the headphones run out of battery, users can choose to connect it via an audio cable. Portronics Muffs A headphones have been launched in Black, Blue, and Red colour options.

Portronics Muffs A price, availability

Portronics Muffs A headphones have been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. It is currently available for purchase via official Portronics website and Amazon in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

Portronics Muffs A specifications

The new Muffs A headphones feature 40mm drivers for producing powerful bass. It packs a 520mAh lithium-ion battery pack that can power the headphones for up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. The battery is claimed to get charged fully in 55 minutes via the USB Type-C port. The Muffs A comes with an IPX5 rating for sweat, water, and dust resistance.

The new headphones feature an ergonomic design and comes along removable memory foam-based ear cushions. The company also claims that Portronics Muffs A's design gives users better sound isolation to cut off the ambient environmental chaos. Users can also "enjoy your music and movies in peace or attend to voice and video calls without any disturbance.”

The Portronics Muffs A headphones get connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.2 with 10m range and the 3.5mm jack. If it runs out of battery, users can connect the headphones through the audio cable that offers zero latency audio sync for gamers. The headphones are 230x190x90mm in size and weigh 170g.

