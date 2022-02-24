Technology News
Portronics Harmonics 250, Harmonics X1 Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Portronics Harmonics 250 price in India is set at Rs. 1,199.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 February 2022 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Harmonics 250 sport 10.5mm drivers

Highlights
  • Portronics Harmonics X1 are offered in two colour options
  • Portronics Harmonics 250 pack 800mAh battery
  • Both the products feature Bluetooth v5

Portronics Harmonics 250 and Portronics Harmonics X1 neckband-style wireless earphones debuted in India on Thursday, February 24. The new audio products have an in-ear design and offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity for pairing with different smart devices. Portronics Harmonics 250 earphones are offered in two colour options and feature 10.5mm drivers. The Portronics Harmonics X1 earphones come in three different shades and have 10mm drivers. Both the wireless earphones feature USB Type-C connectivity and come with magnetic locks that attach and turn off the earpieces when not in use.

Portronics Harmonics 250, Harmonics X1 price in India, availability

Portronics Harmonics 250 earphones are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. The pair is offered in Black and Green colour options. Portronics Harmonics X1 earphones cost Rs. 999 and are available in Black, Green, and Red colour options. Both the new neckband-style wireless earphones are listed for purchase via the official company website, Amazon as well as major retail outlets across the country.

Additionally, Portronics is offering a one-year warranty with two wireless neckbands.

Portronics Harmonics 250 specifications, features

Portronics Harmonics 250 neckband wireless stereo earphones are powered by 10.5mm dynamic drivers. They are made up of silicone and have a lightweight ergonomic design, the company claims. The Portronics Harmonics 250 feature a magnetic latch to power off the device and keep the earpieces together when not in use.

As mentioned, Portronics Harmonics 250 come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and it has a range of 10 metres. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The pair has touch controls that let users answer or reject calls and adjust the volume on the paired smart device with a few taps. They also support Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, offering a hands-free voice assistant option to users.

The new Portronics Harmonics 250 neckband earphones are packed with an 800mAh battery. The earphones are said to offer up to 60 hours of playback time and up to 1,000 hours of standby time with a single charge of two hours. Portronics Harmonics 250 measure‎ 190x160x35mm and weigh 58 grams.

Portronics Harmonics X1 specifications, features

Portronics Harmonics X1 wireless sports neckband features 10mm drivers and silicon casing for ensuring comfort during long use. The earphones are claimed to be lightweight. Furthermore, the earpieces latch onto each other when not in use to avoid tangling and save battery.

The in-ear wireless earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres for pairing with compatible smart devices. Portronics Harmonics X1 packs a 150mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 15 hours of playtime and up to 55 hours of standby time. Portronics Harmonics X1 measure 185x155x30mm and weigh 60 grams.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X5, Find X5 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras, MariSilicon X Chip Launched, Find X5 Lite Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
BNY Mellon Ropes in Blockchain Analysis Firm Chainalysis to Monitor User Transactions
