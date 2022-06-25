Technology News
Portronics Dash 12 TWS speakers have been launched in India at a discounted price of Rs. 7,799.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 June 2022 01:44 IST
Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Dash 12 (pictured) comes with a built-in voice assistant

Highlights
  • Portronics Dash 12 has been launched in a single colour option
  • The Portronics speakers come with a microphone
  • The speakers come with 12 months warranty

Portronics has launched the Dash 12 TWS boombox speakers in India with twin 60W drivers IPX5 water resistance rating, and a claimed playback time of up to 9 hours. The TWS speakers also comes with a microphone for Karaoke. The speakers are currently available for purchase at a discounted price on Portronics' website, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores. The company is also offering 12 months of warranty on purchase. The speakers also get a USB Type-C port for charging. Dash 12 also comes with built-in multi-coloured LED lights.

Portronics Dash 12 price and availability

Portronics has launched the Dash 12 TWS boombox speakers in India with maximum retail price of Rs. 12,999. The speakers are currently available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 7,799 with 12 months warranty on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and in other leading online and offline stores. However, it can only be purchased in a single colour option — Black.

Although, the discounted price announced by the company is Rs. 7,799 , the Dash 12 TWS speakers have been listed on Amazon.in with a price tag of Rs. 7,499.

Portronics Dash 12 specifications

Portronics Dash 12 are boombox style TWS speakers with twin drivers, delivering 60W output for loud and clear audio. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, and USB connectivity. There are also built-in multi-coloured LED lights that strobe according to the beats playing. The speakers come coupled with a microphone for the Karaoke mode that will come in handy during house parties. It also supports equalizer function that can help users adjust the bass, treble, and other musical components.

Portronics has also added a built-in voice assistant feature on the Dash 12 TWS speakers for operating the speakers hands-free. There is a TWS feature as well that enables users to connect two Dash 12 speakers together via Bluetooth v5.0 for a more powerful audio output of 120W combined. The Dash 12 speakers come with a USB Type-C port for charging its 6,600mAh battery that can deliver up to 9 hours of playback time and up to 5 hours of playback time at maximum volume. The speakers are 458x181x230mm in dimensions.

Portronics Dash 12

Portronics Dash 12

  • KEY SPECS
Speaker Type Home Audio
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Dizo Buds P Confirmed To Launch in India on June 28 With 40 Hours of Total Playtime

