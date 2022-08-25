Technology News
Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Wireless Charging Launched: All Details

Porsche Design’s new PDT40 true wireless headset are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 August 2022 11:13 IST
The Porsche Design PDT40 TWS earphones are priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800)

Highlights
  • Porsche Design PDT40 has USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging
  • Bluetooth 5.2 is used for connectivity on the Porsche Design PDT40
  • The headset is pitched as a smaller and lighter alternative to the PDT60

Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones have been launched, priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800). The PDT40 true wireless earphones have active noise cancellation (ANC) and Qi wireless charging, and are pitched as a smaller and lighter alternative to the more premium PDT60 true wireless earphones. With a focus on sports and outdoor usage, the Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless headset is IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. They have a proper in-canal fit that allows for a secure fit and passive noise isolation to assist the active noise cancellation.

A luxury brand and product design studio that serves as the accessories and consumer products division of high-end automobile manufacturer Porsche, Porsche Design has a wide range of products in the consumer electronics space, including headphones and earphones, speakers, and monitors. The brand is also well known for its sunglass and wristwatches. While much more established in markets such as Europe and North America, Porsche Design does have a small retail and online presence in India as well, catering to the luxury goods segment.

Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones price and availability

The Porsche Design PDT40 TWS headset have been launched in select global markets including the US and Europe for now. The headset, priced at $210 (approximately Rs. 16,800), are pitched as a smaller, lighter, and more affordable alternative to the premium PDT60 true wireless earphones. As of now, there is no word on whether the new earphones will be available in India.

Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones specifications and features

As mentioned, the Porsche Design PDT40 true wireless earphones have active noise cancellation and Qi wireless charging in addition to USB Type-C charging. The headset uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and are compatible with the default voice assistant on your smartphone. The earpieces of the PDT40 are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance and promise a light and comfortable fit, with the headset meant for sports and outdoor use.

The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, and touch controls. Battery life is claimed to be six hours on the earpieces, and up to 21 hours with the additional charges from the charging case. Included in the sales package are a charging cable, a cord that can be attached to the charging case, and a total of three pairs of silicone ear tips for a customisable fit.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
