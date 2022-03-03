Philips TAT4506BK ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 24 hours of total playtime on a single charge, and they come with fast charging technology. They are IPX4 rated for splash and sweat resistance. The Philips earbuds are fitted with 10mm drivers to offer an immersive audio experience, as per the company. The earphones also offers active noise cancellation (ANC) and an Awareness Mode, which essentially allows users to talk to others without having to remove the earbuds.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS earphones price in India, availability

The Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS earphones' price in India is set at Rs. 7,099, and the company says that they are available via all leading online stores, including Amazon, as well as through offline retail stores in a single Black colour option.

Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS earphones specifications

Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS earphones sport an ergonomic design and are equipped with 10mm drivers. They come with touch features to control music, take calls, and activate a paired phone's voice assistant. There is also a mono mode that lets the wearers attend calls with a single earbud. You also get a Sleep/Active Mode. With this, an earbud which is removed from your ear automatically goes into ‘sleep mode' and once it is returned, it goes back into ‘active mode' and the audio will resume playing.

Philips TAT4506BK's ANC feature helps remove background noise to deliver an immersive audio experience. There is also an Awareness Mode, which can be triggered by a long tap on the earbud. It will allow the environmental noise to seep in so that you can be aware of surroundings and/ or talk to people without removing the earbud.

The new Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS earphones come with IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating. They are claimed to offer up to six hours of playtime from the buds, and an additional 18 hours from the case, making up a total of 24 hours on a single charge. The case gets a quick charging feature, and these earphones are claimed to deliver an hour of playtime with 15 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C port. They come with Bluetooth v5 and smart pairing feature for connectivity.

