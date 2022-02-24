Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds were launched on Thursday at a virtual launch event. The earbuds are a successor to the company's Oppo Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with a SuperDBEE coaxial dual driver system and feature support for the LHDC 4.0 codec for high-resolution audio streaming. At the launch event today, Oppo also unveiled its flagship Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones. Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 SoCs, respectively. Both smartphones come with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds price, availability

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800) and will be available to purchase starting mid-April, according to the company. Oppo is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details for Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India.

Oppo Enco X2 specifications

As mentioned, Oppo Enco X2 succeed the Enco X wireless earbuds and come with the same Dynaudio tuning as their predecessor. The TWS earbuds are equipped with a SuperDBEE system coaxial dual-driver system. Oppo Enco X2 feature quad magnet planar tweeters and 11mm dynamic drivers with ultralight diaphragm. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds offer a “wide band” active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB noise cancellation depth, according to the company.

The new wireless earphones feature a cobblestone design, similar to the company's existing language. Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio, come with Bluetooth v5.2, along with support for the LHDC 4.0 codec for high-quality wireless audio streaming. Oppo says the earbuds are also equipped with a binaural audio system developed with Dolby Audio, aimed at vloggers and content creators.