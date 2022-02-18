Technology News
Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earphones Global Launch Date Set for February 24, to Debut Alongside Oppo Find X5 Series

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones have been designed in collaboration with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 February 2022 18:48 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo Enco X2 will be available in at least Black colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X2 to pack second-generation coaxial dual-unit
  • The earphones supports LHDC 4.0 ultra-clear sound transmission
  • Oppo Enco X2 earphones will offer deep noise reduction

Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched globally on February 24, the company announced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The earphones will debut as the successor to the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds launched in India last year. Meanwhile, Pete Lau, Oppo's Chief Product Officer and OnePlus Co-Founder, has shared an image on Weibo highlighting the sound quality of the earphones. The Chinese company is also launching the Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones on the same date.

As per a post by Oppo on Weibo, the Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched at an event scheduled at 7.30pm China time (5pm IST) on February 24. The image shared with the post teases that the earphones have been co-designed with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio. The teaser poster from today shows that the earbuds will come with a second-generation coaxial dual-unit, supports LHDC 4.0 ultra-clear sound transmission, and ultra-wideband deep noise reduction (translated).

As mentioned, Pete Lau has shared an image of Oppo Enco X2 in Black colour saying that the earphones' sound quality is a “breakthrough improvement”, and he has put his wired HiFi headphones in the drawer.

Oppo Find X5 series that has Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones will also be launched globally on February 24 along with the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones and Oppo Watch 2. Both the smartphones will come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). Oppo is also running an Early Trial event to give a glimpse about the handsets before general release.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Enco X2 Specifications, Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Universal Music Group Partners With Curio to Work on NFT Fan Collections Featuring Its Record Labels, Artists

Related Stories

