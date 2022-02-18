Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched globally on February 24, the company announced on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The earphones will debut as the successor to the Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds launched in India last year. Meanwhile, Pete Lau, Oppo's Chief Product Officer and OnePlus Co-Founder, has shared an image on Weibo highlighting the sound quality of the earphones. The Chinese company is also launching the Oppo Find X5 series of smartphones on the same date.

As per a post by Oppo on Weibo, the Oppo Enco X2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will be launched at an event scheduled at 7.30pm China time (5pm IST) on February 24. The image shared with the post teases that the earphones have been co-designed with Danish loudspeaker maker Dynaudio. The teaser poster from today shows that the earbuds will come with a second-generation coaxial dual-unit, supports LHDC 4.0 ultra-clear sound transmission, and ultra-wideband deep noise reduction (translated).

As mentioned, Pete Lau has shared an image of Oppo Enco X2 in Black colour saying that the earphones' sound quality is a “breakthrough improvement”, and he has put his wired HiFi headphones in the drawer.

Oppo Find X5 series that has Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones will also be launched globally on February 24 along with the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones and Oppo Watch 2. Both the smartphones will come equipped with the MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit (NPU). Oppo is also running an Early Trial event to give a glimpse about the handsets before general release.

