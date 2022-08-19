Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped

Oppo Enco Buds 2 are said to have a total battery life of up to 28 hours.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 August 2022 20:55 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 likely sport an in-ear design with a stem

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds 2 are said to feature 10mm drivers
  • These TWS earphones may feature a low-latency game mode
  • Oppo Enco Buds 2 are priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 6,500) in Singapore

Oppo Enco Buds 2 were reportedly spotted on the Flipkart e-commerce website. The purported listing hints at several key specifications of these true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They are said to offer a total of up to 28 hours of battery life. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 are tipped to offer features like fast charging, AI noise cancellation, and more. In addition, a reliable tipster has suggested that Oppo could launch the Enco Buds 2 in India in a couple of weeks.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 India launch date (expected)

According to tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Oppo Enco Buds 2 could launch in India on August 25 and is likely to go on sale from August 27. These Oppo TWS earphones have already launched in other markets, including Singapore where they are priced at $79 (roughly Rs. 6,500).

Oppo Enco Buds 2 specifications (expected)

The alleged Oppo Enco Buds 2 listing on Flipkart was spotted by MySmartPrice. The report states that these TWS earphones could be equipped with 10mm drivers designed for powerful bass. The audio output could be further enhanced via Dolby Atmos technology. Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm the listing on the e-commerce platform.

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 are expected to offer a total battery life of up to 28 hours with the charging case and up to 7 hours with the earphones. They are said to support fast charging which could provide up to an hour of backup with 10 minutes of charging. The earphones could also offer a low-latency game mode and AI noise cancellation for calls.

Furthermore, these TWS earphones are believed to have an IPX4-rated water-resistant design. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 are tipped to feature Bluetooth v5.2 support. They are said to be compatible with AAC and SBC codecs. In addition, they are reportedly depicted to sport in-ear design with a stem, according to the report.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds 2, Oppo Enco Buds 2 specifications, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. OnePlus 10T Breaks in Half While Undergoing Durability Test
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  7. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  10. Russia to Punish Five Foreign IT Firms for Violating Online Content Laws
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8 5G, Narzo 30 5G Receive Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update in India
  2. Russia Announces Punitive Measures Against Five Foreign IT Firms for Violating Online Content Laws
  3. Tether Says Reserves Fell $16 Billion in Q2 Driven by Crypto Meltdown
  4. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications Reportedly Revealed via Flipkart Listing, India Launch Date Tipped
  5. Honor Pad 8 With 12-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  8. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  9. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  10. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.