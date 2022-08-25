Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28 Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Oppo Enco Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 1,799.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 August 2022 16:31 IST
Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Buds 2 have an IPX4 rating

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Buds 2 support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • Sale of Oppo Enco Buds 2 will begin on August 31
  • They come in a single Black colour option

Oppo Enco Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday. New entry-level audio offerings come with AI-based noise cancellation features and offer Dolby Atmos support. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metres. They are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. They feature 10mm drivers and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the charging case and can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge on the earbuds.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 price in India, availability

The new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 1,799 in the country. They are offered in a single colour option — Black. The new Oppo earbuds will go on sale starting August 31 in India via the company website and Flipkart.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 specifications

The new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are powered by 10mm Titanium drivers with a driver sensitivity of 101dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The TWS earbuds with an in-ear design and a stem can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 and give the users a range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds offer support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

They come with a low-latency rate of up to 80ms for dedicated game mode. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 feature an AI-based noise cancellation feature that tracks human voices and separates them from background noises during calls. They support the company's Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos.

The earbuds have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 feature an Open-up flash connect feature that enables automatic pairing as soon as the case is opened and disconnect when the case is closed.

The audio device features touch control buttons that allow users to control the camera with a double tap. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 pack a 40mAh battery, while there is a 460mAh battery inside the charging case.

Oppo says the Enco Buds 2 alone can provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime. Further, they said to offer one hour of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 weigh 30 grams with the charging case, while the earbuds alone weigh 4 grams each.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Buds 2, Oppo Enco Buds 2 Price in India, Oppo Enco Buds 2 Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing

Related Stories

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  4. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled: All Details
  6. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  8. Redmi Note 11SE May Launch in India Without a Charger
  9. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. GameSwift Partners With Polygon to Build Web 3 Gaming Ecosystem Similar to Steam
  2. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds With 10mm Drivers, Up to 28-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  3. PS5 Price Increased in UK, Canada, Australia, More Markets Due to High Global Inflation
  4. Redmi Note 11SE May Ship Without Charger, Suggests Xiaomi India Website Listing
  5. Fossil of Giant Marine Lizard That Fed on Huge Prey Unearthed in Morocco
  6. Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
  7. Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
  8. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
  9. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook in CCI Probe Hearing: Report
  10. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.