Oppo Enco Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday. New entry-level audio offerings come with AI-based noise cancellation features and offer Dolby Atmos support. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and have a range of up to 10 metres. They are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. They feature 10mm drivers and are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours along with the charging case and can last for up to 7 hours on a single charge on the earbuds.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 price in India, availability

The new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 1,799 in the country. They are offered in a single colour option — Black. The new Oppo earbuds will go on sale starting August 31 in India via the company website and Flipkart.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 specifications

The new Oppo Enco Buds 2 are powered by 10mm Titanium drivers with a driver sensitivity of 101dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The TWS earbuds with an in-ear design and a stem can be connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth v5.2 and give the users a range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds offer support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

They come with a low-latency rate of up to 80ms for dedicated game mode. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 feature an AI-based noise cancellation feature that tracks human voices and separates them from background noises during calls. They support the company's Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos.

The earbuds have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 feature an Open-up flash connect feature that enables automatic pairing as soon as the case is opened and disconnect when the case is closed.

The audio device features touch control buttons that allow users to control the camera with a double tap. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 pack a 40mAh battery, while there is a 460mAh battery inside the charging case.

Oppo says the Enco Buds 2 alone can provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 28 hours of playtime. Further, they said to offer one hour of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 weigh 30 grams with the charging case, while the earbuds alone weigh 4 grams each.

