Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro could have a launch price of Rs. 3,499.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 April 2022 19:04 IST
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds have already been launched in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are tipped to pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro could offer up to 28 hours of total playtime
  • They are said to come with ANC technology

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of the Oppo F21 Pro series on April 12. Now, a notable tipster has hinted that this launch could be accompanied by the release of the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro. The alleged leak has suggested the pricing information and colour options of these TWS earbuds that could be available at launch. The Chinese tech giant recently released the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds in India, which pack 13.4mm drivers and are said to offer a total listening time of up to 24 hours per charge.

The alleged leak comes from a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in which he suggests that the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro could be arriving with the Oppo F21 Pro series. The tweet also includes supposed images of these upcoming TWS earbuds.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro price in India (expected)

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are expected to be priced between Rs 3,499 and Rs. 3,999. They are expected to be available in Grey and White colour options at launch. In comparison, the Oppo Enco Air 2 are currently listed at Rs. 1,999 and have White and Blue colour options.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are tipped to pack 12.4mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds are expected to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology for an immersive listening experience. There is supposed to be an AI noise cancellation feature for clear calls and a Transparent mode, which would allow users to be aware of their surroundings while wearing the earbuds. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro are claimed to provide up to 28 hours of listening time with the charging case. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Enco Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Good app, lots of customisation options
  • Good soundstage and detail
  • Very stable connectivity and call quality
  • Bad
  • No bundled charging cable
  • Average battery life
  • Boomy, inconsistent sonic signature
Read detailed Oppo Enco Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro Specifications, Price in India Allegedly Leak Ahead of April 12 Launch
