Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro With 7 Hours Battery Life, Active Noise Cancellation Goes on Sale in India

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro has been priced at Rs. 3,499.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:18 IST
Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro With 7 Hours Battery Life, Active Noise Cancellation Goes on Sale in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro (pictured) is available in two colour options

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Air2 Pro charging case gets a 440mAh battery
  • Oppo Enco Air2 Pro has a Bluetooth range of 10m
  • The earbuds are now available on Flipkart

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro with active noise cancellation and up to 28 hours of listening time for the charging case are now finally available for purchase in India. The earbuds are being offered with 12.4mm titanised diaphragm drivers. The earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.2 that provide a range of 10m. It gets 43mAh battery for the earbuds and a 440mAh battery for the charging case. The earbuds get a maximum battery life of up to 7 hours with noise cancellation off. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro earbuds are currently available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro price, availability

Oppo has started the Enco Air2 Pro sale in India at a price of Rs. 3,499. The earbuds are currently available for purchase on Flipkart in two colours, White and Gray.

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro features

The new truly wireless earbuds from Oppo feature 12.4mm titanised diaphragm drivers. It gets an in-ear style design and stem. The earbuds also feature active noise cancellation technology with a transparency mode and artificial intelligence noise cancellation for calls. The Enco Air2 Pro gets Bluetooth 5.2 version for connectivity with a 10m range.

The earphones get a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 43mAh. The charging case, on the other hand, gets a 440mAh battery. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging. Music playback time with noise cancellation enabled is 5 hours on a single charge at 50 percent volume for the earbuds and 20 hours for the charging case. With noise cancellation off, the battery life extends to 7 hours on a single charge at 50 percent volume for the earphones and 28 hours for the charging case. The earbuds take 90 minutes to charge but the earbuds and the charging case together take 120 minutes to charge.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro comes with IP54 water and dust resistant rating. A single earbud weighs about 4.3g, the charging case weighs about 34.2g, and the entire product weighs about 42.8g.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Price, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro Specifications
