Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds' price in India and specifications have been officially listed ahead of its launch in the country teased for March 23. The Enco Air 2 earbuds come equipped with 13.4mm large composite ‘titanised' diaphragm drivers and a translucent jelly case lid. The TWS earbuds debuted in China in January this year and a teaser page for the Enco Air 2 India launch went live last week. The Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds will come in two colour options. The TWS earbuds will launch alongside the Oppo K10 smartphone in India.

Oppo Enco Air 2 price, availability

Oppo Enco Air 2 will be priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The earbuds come in Blue and White colour options and can be purchased from Oppo's official India website once the TWS earbuds go on sale. The website indicates that the sale of the Enco Air 2 will start in seven days, i.e., March 29. Users have the option to click the Notify Me button to receive an alert when the sale starts.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications

As mentioned, the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds feature 13.4mm composite ‘titanised' diaphragm drivers, which will help the Air 2 deliver better sound quality as compared to its predecessor, Oppo Enco Air, as per the company. The wireless earbuds sport a round-shaped translucent jelly case — a continuation of the original design of the Enco Air. Its specifications also boast 24 hours of listening time along with the charging case, while the earbuds are said to run for 4 hours on a full charge.

Other features of the Oppo Enco Air 2 are likely to be the same as the Chinese variant. The Chinese variant of the new TWS earphones feature a unique bass duct that is essentially a large sound cavity volume for the speaker, which makes the bass more rhythmic according to Oppo. The earphones also come with Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tuning presets “Pure Bass” and “Melodious Voice” for personalised sound effects. The TWS earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and feature support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

Oppo Enco Air 2 are claimed to use artificial intelligence to simulate the human binaural hearing system for a clear calling experience. The earpieces have touch panels to control calling and music playback. The TWS earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 low-latency dual transmission technology that is claimed to offer low latency of 94ms for gaming. They are compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple's iPhone models.

Oppo Enco Air 2 can also be used to take pictures remotely when paired with a smartphone and come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. The pair along with the charging case weighs 39.9 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.