Oppo Enco Air 2 will launch in India on March 23 along with the Oppo K10, an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese company. The Oppo Enco Air 2 will be the successor to the widely available Enco Air and sports a similar design with a translucent casing. The earphones come with Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tuning presets “Pure Bass” and “Melodious Voice” for personalised sound effects. A teaser page for the Enco Air 2 has gone live in India, indicating the launch. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds debuted in China earlier this year.

Oppo Enco Air 2 price

The Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earphones launched in China in January 2022. The TWS earbuds are priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in China. The launch of the earbuds in India has been teased but exact price of the earbuds for the Indian market is yet to be revealed. The TWS earphones are available in Black, Blue, Green, and White colours in China.

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications, features (expected)

The Indian model of the Oppo Enco Air 2 are likely to have the same specs as the Chinese variant. The Chinese model of the wireless earphones are equipped with a 13.4mm composite titanium-plated diaphragm moving coil. Oppo says that the release of sound energy is doubled compared to its predecessor Oppo Enco Air. The new TWS earphones feature a unique bass duct that is essentially a large sound cavity volume for the speaker, which makes the bass more rhythmic according to Oppo. The earphones also come with Oppo Blu-Ray acoustic tuner presets and two new Enco Live Tuning presets “Pure Bass” and “Melodious Voice” for personalised sound effects. The TWS earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and feature support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

Oppo Enco Air 2 are claimed to use artificial intelligence to simulate the human binaural hearing system for a clear calling experience. The earpieces have touch panels to control calling and music playback. The earphones come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 low-latency dual transmission technology that is claimed to offer low latency of 94ms for gaming. They are compatible with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhone models.

Oppo Enco Air 2 earphones are said to offer a total playback of up to 24 hours. Each earpiece has a 27mAh battery that delivers a 4-hour playback on a single charge. Its 440mAh case can lend five additional charge cycles and be charged fully with a USB Type-C port in 2 hours.

Oppo Enco Air 2 can also be used to take pictures remotely when paired to a smartphone and come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. The pair along with the charging case weighs 39.9 grams.

