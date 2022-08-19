Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones cost EUR 19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,500) in the UK.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 August 2022 18:35 IST
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones could be offered in a Black shade

Highlights
  • OnePlus is expected to announce new products soon
  • OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have 9.2mm drivers
  • The brand is likely to add two new devices to the wearables portfolio

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones featuring 9.2mm dynamic drivers and 3.5mm audio jack were unveiled in European markets recently. As per a fresh leak, the latest audio device by OnePlus will be launched next month in the Indian market. The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones could be available in a single Black shade in the country. The earphones have an IPX4 build and in-line controls with volume buttons. Besides the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones, the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil a Nord-branded smart band, smartwatch, and earbuds soon along with a smart measuring scale. More AIoT products are also said to be in the pipeline.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested that OnePlus is looking to introduce the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones in the Indian market in September. As per the leak, the audio device will come in a single Black shade.

The tipster in another tweet said that OnePlus is planning to unveil multiple new products under the Nord branding. It could unveil a new Nord smartwatch, Nord smart band, and Nord Buds. The tipster also suggests the imminent launch of a Nord smart measuring scale and more Nord branded AIoT products.

As per a recent leak, the OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to be priced at around Rs. 5,000 in India. It is said to come in two models: one with a circular dial and the other with a rectangular dial. However, more details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

OnePlus recently introduced OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with a 3.5mm connector in select markets. The audio device is currently listed in the UK with a price tag of EUR 19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,500).

The OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have 9.2mm drivers with a frequency response rate of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 106dB and impedance of 54Ohms. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance and have magnetic locks that attach and turn off the earpieces when not in use. They have a 1.2-metre long cable as well.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones, OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Price, OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Specifications, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Band, OnePlus Nord Buds
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  5. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades
  8. Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
  9. One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
  10. Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to Launch Digital Wallet That Stores Crypto: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.