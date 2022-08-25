Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z Like Design

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z-Like Design

OnePlus Nord Wired earphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 August 2022 18:03 IST
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z-Like Design

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come with magnetic earbuds

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Wired earphones sport 9.2mm dynamic drivers
  • They have an inline remote and voice assistant support
  • OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones have a sound cavity for bolder audio

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones will be launched in India on August 27, the company has announced. Apart from announcing the launch date, OnePlus has also teased the design as well as delved out the earphones' features and key specifications. The wired earphones will be the third audio product in the Nord series after the OnePlus Nord Buds CE and OnePlus Nord Buds. As far as other wired options are concerned, the Chinese firm sells the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones in the country.

OnePlus announced on its website and the OnePlus Store app that it is launching the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones in India on August 27. There is also a microsite on Amazon that provides information about the earphones. They look a lot like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and come with a 3.5mm audio jack. OnePlus says that it has patterned the wired earphones' design after the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with a classic black finish and red accents.

When it comes to features, the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones get magnetic earbuds that perform the same function as in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Unclipping them will automatically play the audio and one can clip them to pause the audio. They have an inline remote that has buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. The OnePlus Nord Wired earphones are equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers to provide bass and feature a 0.42cc sound cavity for a “bolder audio”.

Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image that shows the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones listed on Amazon at an MRP of Rs. 1,299 and a sale price of Rs. 1,000. There is no official information on the price of these earphones.

The earphones will compete with wired offerings from other brands like Realme and Xiaomi. Realme currently sells Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Buds, Realme Buds Classic, and Realme Buds 2. Out of the four, Realme Buds 2 are the costliest with a price tag of Rs. 599. Xiaomi sells Mi Earphones (with in-built mic) and Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones at a price of Rs. 699 and Rs. 599, respectively.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Wireless Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Wireless Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • USB Type-C, fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Useful Quick Switch feature
  • Decent sound for the price
  • Bad
  • No aptX support
  • Sound isn't very detailed
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Xiaomi Mi Dual-Driver Wired Earphones

Xiaomi Mi Dual-Driver Wired Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, great build quality
  • Detailed sound, good separation
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Bass can sometimes be excessive
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wired
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones, OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Over $100 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen by Hackers Between July 2021-2022: Elliptic
Poco M5s Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch
OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z-Like Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. 5G Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  5. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  6. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  7. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  8. Redmi Note 11SE May Launch in India Without a Charger
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces New Digital Safety Measures for India, Allocates $2 Million Grant for Outreach Programs
  2. 5G Telecom Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  3. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Feature Phones With 4G VoLTE Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Baidu Unveils its Quantum Computer Called Qianshi, Ready for External Users
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Feature Same Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  6. Poco M5s Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch on August 27, to Sport Bullets Wireless Z-Like Design
  8. Over $100 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen by Hackers Between July 2021-2022: Elliptic
  9. Twitter Employees Continue to Quit Amid Elon Musk Battle, Whistleblower’s Complaint
  10. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.