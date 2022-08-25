OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones will be launched in India on August 27, the company has announced. Apart from announcing the launch date, OnePlus has also teased the design as well as delved out the earphones' features and key specifications. The wired earphones will be the third audio product in the Nord series after the OnePlus Nord Buds CE and OnePlus Nord Buds. As far as other wired options are concerned, the Chinese firm sells the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones in the country.

OnePlus announced on its website and the OnePlus Store app that it is launching the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones in India on August 27. There is also a microsite on Amazon that provides information about the earphones. They look a lot like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and come with a 3.5mm audio jack. OnePlus says that it has patterned the wired earphones' design after the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z with a classic black finish and red accents.

When it comes to features, the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones get magnetic earbuds that perform the same function as in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. Unclipping them will automatically play the audio and one can clip them to pause the audio. They have an inline remote that has buttons to control music, calls, and voice assistant. The OnePlus Nord Wired earphones are equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers to provide bass and feature a 0.42cc sound cavity for a “bolder audio”.

Ahead of the launch, tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image that shows the OnePlus Nord Wired earphones listed on Amazon at an MRP of Rs. 1,299 and a sale price of Rs. 1,000. There is no official information on the price of these earphones.

The earphones will compete with wired offerings from other brands like Realme and Xiaomi. Realme currently sells Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Buds, Realme Buds Classic, and Realme Buds 2. Out of the four, Realme Buds 2 are the costliest with a price tag of Rs. 599. Xiaomi sells Mi Earphones (with in-built mic) and Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones at a price of Rs. 699 and Rs. 599, respectively.

