OnePlus is tipped to be working on its first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with the company's Nord branding. Renders of the rumoured TWS earbuds were shared by a tipster, and show a pair of black coloured earbuds with flat stems. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, and is said to be working on a new OnePlus Oscar smartphone that is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022). However, OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any details regarding Nord-branded TWS earbuds or a new smartphone.

According to renders shared by 91Mobiles courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds feature a black design with a circular gold button that could double as a touch panel or hardware button. The earbuds are also shown to sport wide, flat stems, instead of the more common rounded stem design found on TWS earbuds like the OnePlus Buds Pro and AirPods Pro.

Based on the renders, it appears that the rumoured OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds could come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. According to the report, the tipster notes that the renders are based on live images of final prototyping stage units and there could be a few changes when the earbuds are launched. Specifications of the earbuds are currently unknown, including battery backup, water resistance, or features such as active noise cancellation, an ambient sound mode, or a low latency mode for gaming.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is tipped to be working on another smartphone with the codename Oscar, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The smartphone is said to be part of the company's flagship smartphone series and could debut in Q2 2022 as the OnePlus 10, according to the report. Additional details of the rumoured smartphone are currently unknown, and OnePlus is yet to reveal information about the smartphone or its specifications.

