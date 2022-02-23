Technology News
OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Tip Flat Stem Design, New ‘Oscar’ Smartphone Tipped

OnePlus ‘Oscar’ is tipped to launch as part of the OnePlus 10 series in Q2 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2022 12:09 IST
OnePlus Nord TWS Earbuds Leaked Renders Tip Flat Stem Design, New 'Oscar' Smartphone Tipped

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds could be part of the company's more affordable Nord portfolio

Highlights
  • The rumoured Nord TWS Earbuds feature wide stems
  • OnePlus is yet to reveal any details regarding the Nord TWS earbuds
  • OnePlus is also tipped to be working on a new Oscar smartphone

OnePlus is tipped to be working on its first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with the company's Nord branding. Renders of the rumoured TWS earbuds were shared by a tipster, and show a pair of black coloured earbuds with flat stems. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, and is said to be working on a new OnePlus Oscar smartphone that is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022). However, OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any details regarding Nord-branded TWS earbuds or a new smartphone.

According to renders shared by 91Mobiles courtesy of tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds feature a black design with a circular gold button that could double as a touch panel or hardware button. The earbuds are also shown to sport wide, flat stems, instead of the more common rounded stem design found on TWS earbuds like the OnePlus Buds Pro and AirPods Pro.

Based on the renders, it appears that the rumoured OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds could come with an in-ear design and silicone ear tips. According to the report, the tipster notes that the renders are based on live images of final prototyping stage units and there could be a few changes when the earbuds are launched. Specifications of the earbuds are currently unknown, including battery backup, water resistance, or features such as active noise cancellation, an ambient sound mode, or a low latency mode for gaming.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is tipped to be working on another smartphone with the codename Oscar, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Yogesh Brar. The smartphone is said to be part of the company's flagship smartphone series and could debut in Q2 2022 as the OnePlus 10, according to the report. Additional details of the rumoured smartphone are currently unknown, and OnePlus is yet to reveal information about the smartphone or its specifications.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord TWS, OnePlus, Nord, TWS Earbuds, OnePlus Oscar, OnePlus 10, OnePlus Nord TWS Design
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India, Design, Key Specifications Tipped via Multiple Reports

Comment
