OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India on Thursday. The new audio offerings were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones. The latest addition to the brand's earbuds portfolio comes with an ergonomic design and feature 12.4mm titanium drivers. OnePlus Nord Buds feature active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and are IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance. OnePlus claims that its new TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 30 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

OnePlus Nord Buds price in India, availability

The new OnePlus Nord Buds are priced at Rs. 2,799. They are offered in Black Slate and White Marble colour options. The new OnePlus earbuds will go on sale starting 12pm IST on May 10 in India via the company website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications

On the specifications front, OnePlus Nord Buds are powered by 12.4mm Titanium drivers that have a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz and a driver sensitivity of 102dB for better bass and sound quality. The earbuds have an IP55-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant and have a lightweight ergonomic design.

The new OnePlus Nord Buds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds can deliver a latency rate of up to 94 milliseconds with select OnePlus smartphones with gaming pro mode enabled. Further, the earbuds feature four microphones

They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Like OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the new earbuds support company's fast pairing technology that claims to connect the earbuds with a paired OnePlus smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened.

OnePlus says the OnePlus Nord Buds alone can provide up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 30 hours of playtime. Further, OnePlus Nord Buds claim to offer five hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. There is a 41mAh battery inside each earbud and a 480mAh battery inside the charging case. The case can be charged via the bundled USB Type-C cable.

The OnePlus Nord Buds measure 67.9x 35.5x 28.68mm with the case. Each earbud weighs 4.8 grams and earbuds combined with their charging case weighs 41.7 grams.