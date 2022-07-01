OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are now available in new colours in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds are now available to purchase in the Blue Agate colour. And the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can now be purchased in the Acoustic Red colour variant. The Shenzhen-based company made the announcement alongside the launch of the OnePlus 2T 5G smartphone in the country on Friday. The OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India in April this year. While the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones made their debut in India earlier this year in March.

OnePlus Nord Buds Blue Agate colour price in India, availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds are now available to purchase in a new Blue Agate colour. The same has been priced at Rs. 2,799. As per OnePlus, the new colour variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available to buy from Flipkart, OnePlus official website and OnePlus store app starting from July 4, 2022, at 12pm. Notably, Amazon India is already selling them, at the time of writing. Before this, the OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India in Black Slate and White Marble colour options.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 'Acoustic Red' colour price in India, availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are now available in a new "Acoustic Red" colour variant. It can be purchased at Rs. 1,999 from Flipkart, Amazon India, OnePlus official website, and OnePlus store app from July 4, 2022, at 12pm. On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones were launched in India offering Beam Blue and Magico Black colours.

Recently, the company had teased the arrival of a third colour option of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones in India.

OnePlus has announced the launch of new colour variants of the OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones alongside the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Friday. The new OnePlus phone carries a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has priced in India at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

