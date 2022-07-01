Technology News
OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullets Wireless Z2 Get New Colour Variants in India: Details

The new colour variants of the OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available to purchase from July 4.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 July 2022 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The new colour variants of OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in the Blue Agate colour
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can be purchased in the Acoustic Red colour
  • Both of them can be purchased from Flipkart, Amazon, and OnePlus website

OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are now available in new colours in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds are now available to purchase in the Blue Agate colour. And the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 can now be purchased in the Acoustic Red colour variant. The Shenzhen-based company made the announcement alongside the launch of the OnePlus 2T 5G smartphone in the country on Friday. The OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India in April this year. While the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones made their debut in India earlier this year in March.

OnePlus Nord Buds Blue Agate colour price in India, availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds are now available to purchase in a new Blue Agate colour. The same has been priced at Rs. 2,799. As per OnePlus, the new colour variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available to buy from Flipkart, OnePlus official website and OnePlus store app starting from July 4, 2022, at 12pm. Notably, Amazon India is already selling them, at the time of writing. Before this, the OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India in Black Slate and White Marble colour options.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 'Acoustic Red' colour price in India, availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are now available in a new "Acoustic Red" colour variant. It can be purchased at Rs. 1,999 from Flipkart, Amazon India, OnePlus official website, and OnePlus store app from July 4, 2022, at 12pm. On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones were launched in India offering Beam Blue and Magico Black colours.

Recently, the company had teased the arrival of a third colour option of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones in India.

OnePlus has announced the launch of new colour variants of the OnePlus Nord Buds and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones alongside the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Friday. The new OnePlus phone carries a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It has priced in India at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, convenient shape and size
  • Easy to use controls, useful Quick Switch feature
  • Punchy, fun sound
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Sound isn’t very detailed
  • A bit expensive for what’s on offer
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comment
 
 

