OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 renders have leaked online ahead of the wireless earphones' anticipated launch this month. The new neckband-style wireless earbuds are expected to debut as the successor to the Bullets Wireless Z that debuted in 2020. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are expected to launch alongside the Shenzhen-based company's flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro. The earphones had reportedly received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) last month.

Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, Pricebaba shared the leaked images of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. The renders show the wireless earbuds in Black and Blue colours. Besides the details that can be gleaned from the leaked images, any further information regarding the Bullets Wireless Z2 is yet to be officially revealed by the company.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are expected to be neckband-style Bluetooth earphones. The renders show there are three buttons one side that are accentuated in Red colour — volume rocker and a multi-functional button for controlling the music playback. There is OnePlus branding on the other side.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have the same in-ear angular silicone tips found on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The images also show the buds with magnetic bits in the ear tips which will help them stick to each other to each other when not in use.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 had reportedly received certification from the Bluetooth SIG last month. The Bluetooth SIG site shows that the OnePlus earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

The earbuds are expected to debut as the successors to the Bullets Wireless Z. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z were launched in India at Rs. 1,999 in 2020 and came with features including Warp Charge that could deliver up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge. The Chinese company may offer an upgraded list of specifications on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 over what debuted with the existing earbuds. Pricing details about the new model are yet to be announced.