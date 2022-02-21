OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India launch details have surfaced online. The newly neckband-style wireless earbuds are anticipated to debut as the successor to the Bullets Wireless Z that debuted in 2020. The earbuds may come with a list of upgrades over the existing model. In addition to the India launch details, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have apparently received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) ahead of the official announcement. The certification suggests that the OnePlus earbuds would debut soon in global markets.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, MySmartPrice reports that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will launch in India in March and April. The launch would take place in as early as March.

The Bluetooth SIG site has additionally listed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with model number E305A. The listing carries February 20 as the listing date.

Although other details are not yet revealed, the Bluetooth SIG site shows that the OnePlus earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

In 2020, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was launched in India at Rs. 1,999. The earbuds debuted in the US at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,700).

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with features including Magnetic Control, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch. The earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life and Warp Charge to deliver up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge.

OnePlus may offer an upgraded list of specifications on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 over what debuted with the existing earbuds. Pricing details about the new model are yet to be announced.

