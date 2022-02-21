Technology News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Tipped, Earbuds Get Bluetooth Certification

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 may debut in India sometime in March.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2022 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (pictured) may get their successor soon

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 appeared on Bluetooth SIG site
  • The earbuds carry E305A model number, as per the listing
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z debuted in April 2020

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India launch details have surfaced online. The newly neckband-style wireless earbuds are anticipated to debut as the successor to the Bullets Wireless Z that debuted in 2020. The earbuds may come with a list of upgrades over the existing model. In addition to the India launch details, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have apparently received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) ahead of the official announcement. The certification suggests that the OnePlus earbuds would debut soon in global markets.

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, MySmartPrice reports that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will launch in India in March and April. The launch would take place in as early as March.

The Bluetooth SIG site has additionally listed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 with model number E305A. The listing carries February 20 as the listing date.

Although other details are not yet revealed, the Bluetooth SIG site shows that the OnePlus earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

In 2020, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z was launched in India at Rs. 1,999. The earbuds debuted in the US at $49 (roughly Rs. 3,700).

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with features including Magnetic Control, Quick Pair, and Quick Switch. The earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life and Warp Charge to deliver up to 10 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge.

OnePlus may offer an upgraded list of specifications on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 over what debuted with the existing earbuds. Pricing details about the new model are yet to be announced.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 price in India, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Store Workers in the US Working to Unionise: Report
Realme Book Prime Global, India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Come as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition
