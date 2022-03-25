OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India launch date has been set for March 31, the company announced on Thursday. The successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style wireless earphones will debut alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro — the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first flagship smartphone of 2022 that is set to launch at the end of the month. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones were recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website and in leaked renders, showing the wireless earphones in Black and Blue colour options.

According to a microsite for the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earbuds on the company's website, the wireless neckband earphones will be unveiled at the company's launch event scheduled on March 31 at 7:30pm IST. The microsite also teases various features of the wireless neckband-style earphones, including the bass response, a USB Type-C charging port, and water resistance — these will be revealed as the launch event approaches.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website last month, and the wireless neckband-style earphones were shown to sport Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The listing for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is dated February 20 and lists the wireless earphones with the model number E305A. However, the listing does not specify the hardware specifications of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

Meanwhile, renders of the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 were shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on March 16. The renders suggest that the wireless earphones will sport three buttons, including a volume rocker and a multi-functional button. The earphones are also shown to feature angular silicone tips, with magnets in the earbuds that can be joined to switch off the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 when not in use.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are expected to be the successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z which were launched in 2020, and offer support for 20 hours of music playback, along with Warp Charge fast charging with 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 could feature updated specifications over their predecessor, which were launched at a price of Rs. 1,999 in India. Pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are expected to be revealed on March 31.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.