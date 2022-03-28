Technology News
OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver Colour Listed Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver TWS earbuds will be priced at Rs. 9,990.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 March 2022 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro are claimed to have a battery life of up to 38 hours
  • OnePlus Buds Pro offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • The new colour is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro in India

OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that were released in India in August 2021 are getting a new colour variant. They are currently available in Glossy White and Matte Black colour options. Now, a Radiant Silver option has been listed on the official India website of the company. This colour option is expected to be unveiled during the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event on March 31. The OnePlus Buds Pro come with premium features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and have a claimed battery life of up to 38 hours with the charging case.

OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver price, availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro Radiant Silver model is currently listed on the official OnePlus India website. The listing mentions that these earphones will be priced at Rs. 9,990, same as the other colour options of the earphones.

OnePlus Buds Pro specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earphones pack 11mm dynamic drivers that are tuned to deliver rich bass and are enhanced by Dolby Atmos support. They feature a Gaming Mode that can offer a 94ms low-latency connection. These earphones feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with support for Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC). OnePlus Buds Pro also include smart adaptive noise cancellation technology, which is claimed to offer up to 40dB of external noise attenuation. Furthermore, they are equipped with three microphones that are claimed to be calibrated for wind and noise reduction for a clear calling experience.

According to the company, OnePlus Buds Pro can provide up to 38 hours of playtime with the charging case. They can use Warp Charge technology to gain 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. These TWS earphones are also Qi-certified for wireless charging support.

OnePlus Buds Pro feature a proprietary Audio ID technology that is said to automatically calibrate the sound profile after the user takes a personalisation test. The earphones are also rated at IP55 for dust and water resistance.

