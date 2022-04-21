OnePlus Buds N true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and the OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 neckband-style earphones were launched in China on Thursday. The OnePlus Buds N TWS earphones come equipped with 12.4mm driver units, and are claimed to provide a total of 30 hours of playback. They feature an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, apart from Dolby Atmos support. The OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 earphones also get 12.4mm drivers, up to 30 hours of battery, and IP55 rating along with AI call noise reduction feature. These Bluetooth audio devices made their debut alongside the OnePlus Ace smartphone.

OnePlus Buds N TWS and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 price, availability

OnePlus Buds N TWS price has been set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,350), and it is available for pre-booking in Black and White colour options.

The OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 price is also set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,350) but they are available for pre-order in Black and Blue colour option. Both these OnePlus devices will start shipping from April 26.

OnePlus Buds N TWS specifications

OnePlus Buds N TWS are equipped with 12.4mm moving coil units along with titanium-plated composite diaphragm, and dual-damping independent rear cavity design. These are paired with Dirac Audio Tuner technology, "OnePlus acoustic tuning scheme" (translated), and Dolby Atmos support to provide a bass-heavy surround sound. OnePlus is offering app-based equaliser allowing listeners to choose from bass, clear and pure vocals listening style.

The OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds come with basic touch controls for playback and call management. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They use Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are claimed to offer a latency of 94ms. Customers also get AI call noise reduction via a dual microphone array.

As far as charging is concerned, the OnePlus Buds N TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. Each earbud is capable of delivering up to 7 hours of run time on a single charge, OnePlus says. Additionally, the case can be charged via a USB Type-C cable, and OnePlus says that a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of listening.

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 specifications

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 earphones have similar specifications as the OnePlus Buds N TWS. They feature 12.4mm moving coil units with titanium-plated dome and PEEK+PU composite coating, super large sound chamber, and optimization algorithm to produce distortion-free, accurate sound, OnePlus says. They are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance, and use Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The earphones get AI call noise reduction via a single microphone.

When it comes to charging, the OnePlus Buds Cloud Ear Z2 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 30 hours of playback time. OnePlus says that a quick charge of 10 minutes gives up to 20 hours of listening. The neckband earphones get multi-function buttons to control music and calling.