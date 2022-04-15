OnePlus Buds N earbuds and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 earphones are all set to hit the Chinese market on April 21, the Chinese company has confirmed. The new audio devices will be launched in the country alongside the OnePlus Ace smartphone. OnePlus Nord Buds, which are said to debut in India on April 28 are expected to arrive in China with the OnePlus Buds N moniker. Similarly, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 are essentially a rebranded OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, which were launched in India last month. Just a week before the formal debut, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 via its official online store, JD.com and Tmall.

OnePlus on Thursday announced the official launch date of OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 in china via Weibo. The audio devices are scheduled to launch on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company. The teaser suggests an in-ear design with a stem for the OnePlus Buds N. They are listed to come in Moonlight White and Twilight Black colour options. OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2, on the other hand, are neckband style earphones. They are available in Black and Blue shades.

As mentioned, pre-reservation for OnePlus Buds N earbuds and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is currently live on the Oppo China website, JD.com, and Tmall. Both the devices are listed to go on sale on the launch day at 6:00pm local time (4:00pm IST).

OnePlus Buds N earbuds are speculated to come as rebranded OnePlus Nord Buds that are said to go official in India on April 28. OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is expected to be the Chinese variant of 8889 neckband-style wireless earbuds launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. They have 12.4mm drivers and are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They pack a 200mAh battery as well.

