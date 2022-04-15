Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre Reservations Begin in China

OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China

OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 will come in Black and Blue shades.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 April 2022 17:26 IST
OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus Buds N are listed in Moonlight White and Twilight Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace is scheduled to launch on April 21
  • Company has started accepting pre-reservations for the devices
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 were unveiled in India in March

OnePlus Buds N earbuds and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 earphones are all set to hit the Chinese market on April 21, the Chinese company has confirmed. The new audio devices will be launched in the country alongside the OnePlus Ace smartphone. OnePlus Nord Buds, which are said to debut in India on April 28 are expected to arrive in China with the OnePlus Buds N moniker. Similarly, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 are essentially a rebranded OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, which were launched in India last month. Just a week before the formal debut, the company has started accepting pre-reservations for OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 via its official online store, JD.com and Tmall.

OnePlus on Thursday announced the official launch date of OnePlus Buds N and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 in china via Weibo. The audio devices are scheduled to launch on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company. The teaser suggests an in-ear design with a stem for the OnePlus Buds N. They are listed to come in Moonlight White and Twilight Black colour options. OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2, on the other hand, are neckband style earphones. They are available in Black and Blue shades.

As mentioned, pre-reservation for OnePlus Buds N earbuds and OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is currently live on the Oppo China website, JD.com, and Tmall. Both the devices are listed to go on sale on the launch day at 6:00pm local time (4:00pm IST).

OnePlus Buds N earbuds are speculated to come as rebranded OnePlus Nord Buds that are said to go official in India on April 28. OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 is expected to be the Chinese variant of 8889 neckband-style wireless earbuds launched in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. They have 12.4mm drivers and are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They pack a 200mAh battery as well.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  3. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight
  4. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  6. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  7. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Moto G 5G (2022) Alleged Renders Tip Two Colour Options
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Lite 5G Launched as Rebadged Variant of Reno 7Z 5G, F21 Pro 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Launch Set for April 21, Pre-Reservations Begin in China
  2. 'Space Butterfly': NASA Shares Image of 'Baby Stars' Cluster
  3. Uber Suspends Services in Tanzania Over New Fare Rules
  4. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition Dynasties of India Expansion Adds Bengalis, Dravidians, Gurjaras
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, OnePlus Ace Pops Up in Live Images
  6. Oppo K10 China Variant with Dimensity 8000 SoC Spotted on TENAA
  7. Robinhood CEO Calls Dogecoin ‘Future Currency of Internet’, Says Gas Fee Reduction Is a Must
  8. Apple, Dell, Lenovo More Companies Face Shipment Delay Due to China COVID-19 Curbs
  9. Realme Q5 Pro Launch Confirmed to Take Place on April 20; Design, Specifications Teased
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Fixes Multiple Issues With Latest Patch Update: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.