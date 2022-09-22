Nothing Ear Stick TWS Earphones Teased at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show

Nothing Ear Stick, the UK-based company's next true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, was showcased at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show on Thursday in collaboration with fashion designer Chet Lo. These TWS earphones are said to be 'supremely comfortable.' The revealed images are mostly focused on the charging case of the Nothing Ear Stick which sports an unconventional cylindrical design. The case appears to sport a transparent outer shell. However, the design of the earbuds is still under wraps.

Nothing teamed up with fashion designer Chet Lo to reveal the design of the charging case at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show. Nothing Ear Stick has a feather-light ergonomic design that is supremely comfortable, according to the company. It also unveiled custom-made Nothing Phone 1 bags that are supposedly designed to celebrate its Glyph interface.

Nothing claims that the Nothing Ear Stick is designed to offer an improved output with the Nothing Phone 1. Furthermore, in a statement given to The Verge, a Nothing spokesperson has revealed that the Ear Stick is an entirely new product with a new charging case and new buds.

Although the company did not offer a clear look at the earbuds, the charging case resembles a previously leaked design. The Nothing Ear Stick is likely to come without silicon tips, similar to the AirPods.

Furthermore, Nothing has supposedly gotten rid of the ANC feature to stick to the EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) price point. Their predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1 were also launched in Europe last year priced at EUR 99. These TWS earphones came at a price of Rs. 5,999 in India at launch. They are claimed to provide up to 5.7 hours of listening time per charge and a total of 34 hours of playtime with the charging case. The Nothing Ear 1 also come with features like ANC and a transparency mode.