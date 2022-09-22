Technology News
Nothing Ear Stick TWS Earphones Teased at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show

Nothing collaborated with designer Chet Lo to reveal custom Nothing Phone 1 bags.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 23:57 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

The Nothing Ear Stick sports a cylindrical charging case with a transparent outer shell

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear Stick could be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000)
  • These TWS earphones may not feature ANC technology
  • The Nothing Ear Stick have a feather-light design

Nothing Ear Stick, the UK-based company's next true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, was showcased at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show on Thursday in collaboration with fashion designer Chet Lo. These TWS earphones are said to be 'supremely comfortable.' The revealed images are mostly focused on the charging case of the Nothing Ear Stick which sports an unconventional cylindrical design. The case appears to sport a transparent outer shell. However, the design of the earbuds is still under wraps.

Nothing teamed up with fashion designer Chet Lo to reveal the design of the charging case at the Spring Summer 2023 fashion show. Nothing Ear Stick has a feather-light ergonomic design that is supremely comfortable, according to the company. It also unveiled custom-made Nothing Phone 1 bags that are supposedly designed to celebrate its Glyph interface.

Nothing claims that the Nothing Ear Stick is designed to offer an improved output with the Nothing Phone 1. Furthermore, in a statement given to The Verge, a Nothing spokesperson has revealed that the Ear Stick is an entirely new product with a new charging case and new buds.

Although the company did not offer a clear look at the earbuds, the charging case resembles a previously leaked design. The Nothing Ear Stick is likely to come without silicon tips, similar to the AirPods.

Furthermore, Nothing has supposedly gotten rid of the ANC feature to stick to the EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) price point. Their predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1 were also launched in Europe last year priced at EUR 99. These TWS earphones came at a price of Rs. 5,999 in India at launch. They are claimed to provide up to 5.7 hours of listening time per charge and a total of 34 hours of playtime with the charging case. The Nothing Ear 1 also come with features like ANC and a transparency mode.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Singtel Arm Pastel Sells 1.59 Percent Stake in Bharti Airtel for Nearly Rs. 7,300 Crore
Twitter to Provide More Data to Research Groups Studying Content Moderation

