Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details

Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earbuds were launched for India and global markets today at a live event which began at 7.30pm IST. The latest wireless earbuds from Nothing come with an ergonomic design, and are lighter in weight as compared to Nothing Ear 1. As claimed by the company, Nothing Ear Stick will provide up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge for the earbuds. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear Stick case is claimed to provide up to 29 hours of battery life. The limited drop for the Nothing Ear Stick will take place on October 28, while the sale is slated to begin from November 4. However, the company has already started taking pre-orders for the latest earbuds.

Nothing Ear Stick Price and Availability

Nothing first teased at the Ear Stick at the Spring Summer 2023 Fashion Show in September this year. Today, in a live event, the company launched the Nothing Ear Stick, which will be available at a price of Rs. 8,499 in India. The earbuds have also been launched for the global markets, including the US, UK, Europe as well as Asia Pacific.

The limited drop for the Nothing Ear Stick will begin from October 28, while the earbuds will be live for sale starting November 4. However, the company has already started accepting pre-orders for the earbuds.

For Europe, the Nothing Ear Stick will cost EUR 119 (nearly Rs. 9,800), while the pricing in the US is fixed at $99 (nearly Rs. 8,100). As of now, the earbuds are only available in white colour variant.

Nothing Ear Stick Specifications

The Nothing Ear Stick, the third product launch globally by the company founded by OnePlus co-founder and former top executive Carl Pei, comes with a unique design as compared to other earbuds. Unlike the flip opening provided for the earbuds' cases, Nothing Ear Stick case comes with a twist opening.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds are claimed to come with 12.6mm dynamic drivers. They are IP54-certified for dust, water and sweat resistance. The earbuds feature in-ear detection.

Talking about battery life, the earbuds can last for up to 7 hrs of listening time and up to 3 hrs of talk time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the case provides up to 29 hrs of listening time, and up to 12 hrs of talk time.

The lightweight earbuds weigh 4.4g, as compared to 4.7g weight of the Nothing Ear 1. The Nothing Ear Stick case comes with a pair of earbuds and a charging case with USB type-C cable.