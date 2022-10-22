Technology News
  Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders Leaked, Could Feature Semi Transparent Design: Report

Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders Leaked, Could Feature Semi-Transparent Design: Report

Nothing Ear 1 are currently priced at Rs. 7,299.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 October 2022 19:34 IST
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Renders Leaked, Could Feature Semi-Transparent Design: Report

Nothing Ear 2 is tipped to launch as the successor to the Nothing Ear 1 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 2 renders tip a familiar design
  • They are shown to feature a transparent case
  • Nothing Ear 2 specifications are yet to be revealed

Nothing Ear 2 truly wireless stereo earbuds (TWS) renders have been leaked online, days ahead of the launch of the company's Nothing Stick TWS earphones. Nothing, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is reportedly gearing up to launch new pair of earphones, tipped to succeed the Nothing Ear 1 that were launched last year. Renders of the yet-to-be-announced Nothing Ear 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have surfaced online, showing their design and a few specifications. The renders suggest a semi-transparent design for the purported TWS earbuds. They are shown to feature the text “ear (2)” on the earbuds in place of the Nothing logo, as per a report.

Known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked purported renders of the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones. The leaked images show a design similar to the Nothing Ear 1 with a semi-transparent case for the earbuds shell and the stem. The renders show "Ear (2)" branding on the stem instead of the Nothing logo. The inner side of the earbuds is seen with the white coating found on the Nothing Ear 1. The charging case is also shown with a partially transparent design.

It is worth noting that the UK-based brand is yet to reveal plans to unveil the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds.

Meanwhile, Nothing Ear Stick true wireless earphones are set to be launched on October 26 as the second audio product from Nothing, following the Ear 1 true wireless headset that was launched globally last year.

Nothing Ear 1 is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 7,299 in India. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a semi-transparent design and feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers. They include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and support both SBC and AAC codecs. There is also support for both wired and wireless charging.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance as well. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC) support along with a dedicated transparency mode. The Nothing Ear 1 feature touch controls to allow for quick control of playback, noise cancellation and transparency modes, and volume. Moreover, the earbuds are rated to deliver up to 34 hours of battery life in total — including the charging case.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
