Nothing Ear 1 have received an update that brings voice assistant support to the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The update for the TWS also brings stronger Bluetooth pairing, a more accurate battery display, among others. Last year, Nothing Ear 1 launched in India its Black Edition colour option alongside the existing White colour option. Nothing also announced that its Ear 1 TWS earphones are now carbon neutral. The TWS earphones from Nothing offer features like a transparent design, active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, touch controls, wireless charging.

Nothing announced that its TWS earphones — Nothing Ear 1 — will now support Google Assistant and Siri after they have been updated with the latest firmware. As mentioned earlier, alongside the update for voice assistant support, Nothing TWS earphones will get stronger Bluetooth pairing, more accurate display of battery percentage, and support for future firmware updates over-the-air. Furthermore, Nothing has made finding its TWS earphones easier through an improved Find My Earbud function.

Alexa, play "Nothing Else Matters"



Yeah, it's time to say hey to Google and Siri.



Voice Assistance is now available for your ear (1). — Nothing (@nothing) February 7, 2022

Nothing Ear 1 voice assistant support: how to activate Nothing mentions that its voice assistant support is accessible and can be customised on Android and iOS devices. Update the Firmware in the Nothing app. Select Touch button. Customise the triple-tap gesture control in each earbud to choose the desired voice assistant. Triple-tap the earphone to activate the selected voice assistant

In December, Nothing launched a Black Edition of Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones. This is the second colour option offered by the London-based company led by Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus. Nothing also announced that its Ear 1 TWS earphones are now carbon-neutral.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications

Nothing Ear 1 feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and support ANC. The TWS earphones also get a transparency mode that allows users to hear their surroundings while wearing the earphones. The earphones claim to offer a battery life of up to 5.7 hours on a single charge and the charging case provides an additional 34 hours of juice. The earphones feature touch controls through which users can toggle ANC, transparency mode, and control playback. The TWS earbuds come with IPX4 rating for sweat resistance.

