  Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped

Nothing Ear 1 Stick Likely to Launch in September; Key Specifications, Price Tipped

The Nothing Ear 1 Stick may not feature silicon tips, similar to the standard AirPods.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 July 2022 14:27 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The Nothing Ear 1 Stick are expected to come in a newly designed compact case

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 1 Stick could offer up to 37 hours of total battery life
  • The TWS earbuds are said to have an IP54-rated water-resistant design
  • The Nothing Ear 1 may support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity

Nothing is gearing up to launch the company's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, on July 12. Rumours suggest that it is also aiming to bring an upgraded variant of the Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds this year. The TWS earbuds in question are the Nothing Ear 1 Stick, which are tipped to sport a similar transparent build, like its predecessor. However, there are expected to be some key alterations when it comes to the design and specifications of the rumoured earbuds.

Based on an alleged Amazon listing shared last week, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has suggested that the Nothing Ear 1 Stick are unlikely to feature silicon tips, similar to Apple's standard AirPods. Nothing could also get rid of the automatic noise cancellation (ANC) feature to stick to the rumoured EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) price point. Furthermore, these TWS earbuds may also come in a new case with a compact design.

Last week, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) shared an alleged Amazon listing of the Nothing Ear 1 Stick. It mentions that these TWS earbuds could be priced at EUR 99. The tipster also revealed that they could launch on September 19. Their predecessor, the Nothing Ear 1, also launched in Europe last year in July priced at EUR 99. The supposed Amazon listing also suggests that the Nothing Ear 1 stick could support Bluetooth v5.2 and sport an IP54-rated water-resistant design. The earbuds are expected to have a battery life of up to 7 hours along with up to 30 hours of additional backup provided by the charging case. They are likely to come with features like AI noise isolation and low latency connection.

Previous reports also mention that Nothing is working on the Nothing Ear 1 Stick. However, it may not accompany the Nothing Phone 1 when it makes its debut on July 12.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
