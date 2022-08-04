Technology News
  Nothing B155, B157 Wireless Earbuds Allegedly Bag SGS Fimko Certification, Launch Imminent

Nothing B155, B157 Wireless Earbuds Allegedly Bag SGS Fimko Certification, Launch Imminent

Nothing is expected to launch Nothing B155 and B157 wireless earbuds in the third quarter of this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 August 2022 12:05 IST
Nothing B155, B157 Wireless Earbuds Allegedly Bag SGS Fimko Certification, Launch Imminent

Nothing Ear 1 have a semi-transparent design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July
  • Nothing B155, B157 earbuds could support 5W charging
  • Nothing Ear 1 were launched in 2021

Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone from the UK brand, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, was unveiled globally last month. Now the company is reportedly working on two new audio devices with Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 monikers and the models are reportedly undergoing internal testing in several European and Asian regions. Ahead of an official announcement, the upcoming wireless earphones have allegedly bagged the SGS Fimko certification. Nothing B157 is said to have cleared the Indian BIS certification as well. The new earbuds are expected to succeed the original Nothing Ear 1 earbuds that were launched last year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones on the SGS Fimko website. As per the leak, both earphones will come with a charging case. The listing suggests that both the devices will support 5W charging.

The tipster also spotted the Nothing B157 on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in India. The new models are said to be undergoing internal testing in various European and Asian regions and could be unveiled by the end of third quarter of 2022.

The upcoming earphones may share similar specifications as Nothing Ear 1. However, Nothing has not announced any information regarding the launch of new earphones yet.

Last year, Nothing Ear 1 were launched at Rs. 5,999 in India with a semi-transparent design. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature 11.6mm dynamic drivers and include Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. There is also support for both wired and wireless charging.

The Ear 1 earbuds offer active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and there is also a transparency mode. The Nothing Ear 1 have touch controls to allow for quick control of playback, noise cancellation and transparency modes, and volume. Moreover, the earbuds are rated to deliver up to 34 hours of battery life in total — with the bundled case.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: Nothing B155, Nothing B157, Nothing Ear 1, SGS Fimko, Nothing, BIS

Further reading: Nothing B155, Nothing B157, Nothing Ear 1, SGS Fimko, Nothing, BIS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bang!: Idris Elba, Bullet Train Director David Leitch Set Spy Thriller Movie at Netflix
Nothing B155, B157 Wireless Earbuds Allegedly Bag SGS Fimko Certification, Launch Imminent


