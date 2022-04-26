Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+ were launched in India on Tuesday — alongside the Nokia G21 smartphone as well as the Nokia 105 (2022) and Nokia 105 Plus feature phones. While the Nokia Comfort Earbuds come with a water-resistant build, the Nokia Go Earbuds+ have a splash-resistant body. Both truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are rated to deliver a total playtime of over a day on a single charge. The earbuds are also bundled with a charging case and come in two distinct colour options to choose from.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds, Nokia Go Earbuds+ price in India

Nokia Comfort Earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 2,799, while the Nokia Go Earbuds+ carry a price tag of Rs. 1,999. Both earbuds will be available in Black and White colours through various local retailers, large-format retail stores, and e-commerce websites in the coming days.

The Nokia Comfort Earbuds and Nokia Go Earbuds+ both were launched in global markets including the US last year. While the Nokia Comfort Earbuds debuted with a price tag of $54 (roughly Rs. 4,100), the Nokia Go Earbuds+ was launched at $34 (roughly Rs. 2,600).

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global also introduced the Nokia G21 smartphone and Nokia 105 (2022) as well as Nokia 105 Plus feature phones in the Indian market on Tuesday alongside the new earbuds.

Nokia Comfort Earbuds specifications

The Nokia Comfort Earbuds come with 10mm drivers and are packed in an IPX5-rated water-resistant build. The earbuds come with adjustable eartips and have environment noise cancellation (ENC) support. Each earbud is rated to deliver up to 9.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, while the bundled charging case expands the battery life to up to 29 hours, the company claims.

Connectivity-wise, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. There is also support for touch controls. The bundled case has a USB Type-C port for charging.

Each earbud carries a 60mAh battery, while the charging case is equipped with a 330mAh battery pack.

In terms of dimensions, the Nokia Comfort Earbuds case measures 64x29x44mm and weighs 44 grams. Earbuds, on the other hand, measure 28x25x23mm and weigh five grams each.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ specifications

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ come with 13mm drivers and have an IPX4-rated splash-resistant build. The earbuds are claimed a total of 26 hours of playtime on a single charge — when using with the charging case that packs a 300mAh battery. However, each earbud is rated to deliver up to 6.5 hours of usage.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ carry an IPX4-rated build

Photo Credit: HMD Global

HMD Global has provided Bluetooth v5.0 on the Nokia Go Earbuds+. The bundled case also has a USB Type-C port for charging.

The charging case measures 58x25x48mm and weighs 40 grams, while each earbud is 32x24x25mm and weighs four grams.