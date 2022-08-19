Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands come with the Environmental Sound Reduction technology.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 August 2022 15:53 IST
Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details

Photo Credit: Noise

The Noise Xtreme Bluetooth neckbands come with 10mm drivers and ESR technology

Highlights
  • Noise Xtreme are currently on sale for Rs. 1,599
  • The introductory price will only last till the end of the day
  • Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands come with 10mm driver

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands have been launched in India. The neckbands come with 10mm drivers and feature the Hyper Sync technology that can automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device as soon as both earbuds are separated. The Noise Xtreme also come with environmental sound reduction (ESR) technology to eliminate background disturbances. The neckbands feature three colour options and are IPX5 water resistant rated. The Indian company claims a playback time of more than 100 hours for the neckbands.

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband price in India

The Noise Xtreme Bluetooth neckbands have been priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,999, but are currently on sale for Rs. 1,599. The introductory price will only last till the end of the day.

The neckbands come in Blazing Purple, Raging Green, and Thunder Black colour options and can be purchased from the official website of Noise, Amazon, or Flipkart.

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband specifications

The Noise Xtreme Bluetooth neckbands come with 10mm drivers and ESR technology to eliminate background sounds and enhance sound quality. The trademark Hyper Sync technology will automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device as soon as both the earbuds are separated.

The neckbands from Noise also get features like dual pairing that lets the users to pair with two devices and switch between them. The Noise Xtreme support Bluetooth v5.2 and are IPX5 water resistant rated.

Noise claims a playback time of more than 100 hours on a single charge for the Noise Xtreme when played at 70 percent volume and a standby time of up to 500 hours. The neckbands also come with a trademark Instacharge feature that is said to give 20 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. The latest neckbands from the Indian company weigh 30 grams.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise, Noise Xtreme, Noise Xtreme price in India, Noise Xtreme specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
DEF CON Hacker Tournament Brings Together World's Best in Las Vegas

Related Stories

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  5. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  2. Redmi A1+ Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database: All the Details
  3. Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event
  4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
  5. The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay
  6. Mumbai to Get First of 200 New Electric Double-Decker Buses in December, Developed by Switch Mobility
  7. iOS Still Has Unpatched VPN-Related Issue 2 Years After Disclosure; iPhone Users' Data at Risk: Researcher
  8. Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.