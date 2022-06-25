Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Nerve Pro are claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 June 2022 18:29 IST
Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

The Noise Nerve Pro earphones sport an IPX5-rated water-resistant design

Highlights
  • Noise Nerve Pro come in Cyan Blue, Neon Green, Jet Black colours
  • They offer support for Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity
  • The Noise Nerve Pro support dual pairing

Noise Nerve Pro neckband-style wireless earphones have been launched in India on Saturday. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology for fast and stable connections. The company claims that these wireless earphones can provide up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. Furthermore, their Instacharge fast charging technology is said to offer up to 10 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The Noise Nerve Pro sports an in-line remote with a microphone. Furthermore, these earphones have magnetic earbuds for easy storage and portability.

Noise Nerve Pro price, availability

The Noise Nerve Pro are available for an introductory price of Rs. 899 on Flipkart. These Noise neckband earphones come in Cyan Blue, Neon Green, and Jet Black Colours.

Noise Nerve Pro specifications, features

These Bluetooth neckband earphones are said to have a battery life of up 35 hours. Its Instacharge fast charging feature is said to add up to 10 hours of battery backup with a 10-minute charge. They include Bluetooth v5.2 technology for fast and reliable connectivity. The Noise Nerve Pro earphones are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. Users can also pair these Bluetooth earphones with two devices at the same time.

The Noise Nerve Pro feature in-line controls with a microphone for calls. In addition, their Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology offers clear communication by eliminating external sound. These neckband earphones have magnetic earbuds with an in-the-ear design. They have an IPX5-rated build that shields the earphones from sweat and splashes of water, which might it ideal for workouts and jogging.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Wireless Earphones

Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Wireless Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Nerve Pro, Noise Nerve Pro price in India, Noise Nerve Pro specifications, Noise
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More in India
Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  2. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Spotted on FCC: Report
  3. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6 Renders Surface Online, India Launch Tipped
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Feature Brighter Display Than Pixel 6 Pro
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  7. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  8. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. ESA's MARSIS Gets Software Upgrade 19 Years After Its Launch, Mars Exploration Said to Get More Efficient
  3. Microbes Found Thriving in a Low-Oxygen, Super-Salty, Sub-Zero Spring in Canadian Arctic
  4. Jupiter Might Have Eaten Baby Planets To Amass Metals: Scientists 
  5. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More in India
  6. Researchers Develop Nanoparticles That Can Deliver Chemotherapy Drug to Brain, Help Kill Cancer Cells
  7. Hotwav W10 Rugged Smartphone With 15,000mAh Battery, IP69K Water Resistance Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Feature Brighter Display Than Pixel 6 Pro
  9. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Will Feature Hearing Aid Function, Heart Rate Detection: Report
  10. Astronomers Observe Distant Galaxy Emitting Star-Forming Material
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.