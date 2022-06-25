Noise Nerve Pro neckband-style wireless earphones have been launched in India on Saturday. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology for fast and stable connections. The company claims that these wireless earphones can provide up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. Furthermore, their Instacharge fast charging technology is said to offer up to 10 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The Noise Nerve Pro sports an in-line remote with a microphone. Furthermore, these earphones have magnetic earbuds for easy storage and portability.

Noise Nerve Pro price, availability

The Noise Nerve Pro are available for an introductory price of Rs. 899 on Flipkart. These Noise neckband earphones come in Cyan Blue, Neon Green, and Jet Black Colours.

Noise Nerve Pro specifications, features

These Bluetooth neckband earphones are said to have a battery life of up 35 hours. Its Instacharge fast charging feature is said to add up to 10 hours of battery backup with a 10-minute charge. They include Bluetooth v5.2 technology for fast and reliable connectivity. The Noise Nerve Pro earphones are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. Users can also pair these Bluetooth earphones with two devices at the same time.

The Noise Nerve Pro feature in-line controls with a microphone for calls. In addition, their Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR) technology offers clear communication by eliminating external sound. These neckband earphones have magnetic earbuds with an in-the-ear design. They have an IPX5-rated build that shields the earphones from sweat and splashes of water, which might it ideal for workouts and jogging.

