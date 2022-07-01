Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The newly launched Noise Flair XL neckband earphones feature the Environmental Sound Reduction technology.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:08 IST
Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones are available in four difference colours

Highlights
  • Noise Flair XL neckband earphones feature Hyper Sync tech
  • They are equipped with the company's proprietary Tru Bass technology
  • Noise Flair XL neckband earphones offer Bluetooth v5.2

Noise Flair XL Bluetooth neckband earphones were launched in India on Friday. The neckband earphones feature the Environmental Sound Reduction technology. The company claims that these wireless earphones can provide up to 80 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones are equipped with the company's proprietary Tru Bass as well as Hyper Sync technology, which is said to automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. Furthermore, they offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Noise Flair XL price in India, availability

The price of the Noise Flair XL neckband earphones has been set at Rs. 1,499. These wireless neckband earphones from Noise can be purchased from Flipkart and the Noise official website. The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones will be available in Burgundy Red, Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Stone Blue colour variants.

Noise Flair XL specifications, features

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and Noise's proprietary Tru Bass tech, as well as the company's Hyper Sync technology, which is said to automatically connects the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. The neckband also features the Environmental Sound Reduction technology, which eliminates background noises to ensure clear calls and seamless communication, according to the company.

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones also come with dual pairing capability, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously.

In terms of connectivity, the neckband earphones carry Bluetooth v5.2 and come with a USB Type-C charging connector. The company also claims that the newly launched Noise Flair XL neckband earphones offer 10 minutes of quick charge that can last up to 15 hours.

Moreover, the Noise Flair XL wireless neckband earphones carry an IPX5 rating, which makes them sweat and water-resistant.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Flair XL, Noise Flair XL Launch in India, Noise Flair XL Price in India, Noise Flair XL Specifications, Noise
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  3. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  6. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  7. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G First Impressions: Minor Improvements
  9. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ for Neo QLED, The Frame, Crystal UHD TVs in Collaboration With Flipkart
  2. Disney+ Hotstar July 2022: Vikram, Ms. Marvel, Wimbledon, Koffee with Karan 7, and More
  3. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Free Games Official: Crash Bandicoot 4, Man of Medan, Arcadegeddon
  4. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Set for July 4: Specifications Detailed
  5. Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed
  6. OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
  7. Noise Flair XL Neckband Earphones With Up to 80 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple Books App Not Working for Some Users After iOS 15.5 Update, Fix Coming Soon: Report
  9. China Cracks Down on Over 42,000 Counterfeit Investment Apps to Combat Telecom Network Crime
  10. ‘Boredjobs’: Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Can Now List Them for Brand Hirings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.