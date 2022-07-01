Noise Flair XL Bluetooth neckband earphones were launched in India on Friday. The neckband earphones feature the Environmental Sound Reduction technology. The company claims that these wireless earphones can provide up to 80 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge. The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones are equipped with the company's proprietary Tru Bass as well as Hyper Sync technology, which is said to automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. Furthermore, they offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Noise Flair XL price in India, availability

The price of the Noise Flair XL neckband earphones has been set at Rs. 1,499. These wireless neckband earphones from Noise can be purchased from Flipkart and the Noise official website. The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones will be available in Burgundy Red, Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Stone Blue colour variants.

Noise Flair XL specifications, features

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and Noise's proprietary Tru Bass tech, as well as the company's Hyper Sync technology, which is said to automatically connects the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. The neckband also features the Environmental Sound Reduction technology, which eliminates background noises to ensure clear calls and seamless communication, according to the company.

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones also come with dual pairing capability, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously.

In terms of connectivity, the neckband earphones carry Bluetooth v5.2 and come with a USB Type-C charging connector. The company also claims that the newly launched Noise Flair XL neckband earphones offer 10 minutes of quick charge that can last up to 15 hours.

Moreover, the Noise Flair XL wireless neckband earphones carry an IPX5 rating, which makes them sweat and water-resistant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.