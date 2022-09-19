Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India

Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India

The Noise Buds VS204 price in India is set at Rs. 1,599.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 19 September 2022 12:16 IST
Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS204 come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS204 are IPX4 water resistant
  • The earphones come with HyperSync technology
  • Noise Buds VS204 are fitted with 13mm drivers

Noise Buds VS204 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. They are claimed to offer up to a total of 50 hours of playback on a single charge. They also come with Instacharge technology, which is another name for fast charging support. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers, environmental sound reduction for a clear calling experience, and HyperSync feature that pairs the earphones with the smartphone as soon as the lid is opened, Noise says. The earphones are IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Buds VS204 price, availability

The Noise Buds VS204 price in India is set at Rs. 1,599. They are currently listed on Flipkart and will be available for purchase soon. You can also buy the TWS earphones from Noise official website. The earphones can be bought in Jet Black, Mint Green, Snow White, and Space Blue colour options.

Noise Buds VS204 specifications

The Noise Buds VS204 are equipped with 13mm drivers that are claimed to produce improved and immersive bass. The earphones come with HyperSync technology, claimed to allow the Noise Buds VS204 to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as the case lid is opened.

The Noise Buds VS204 earphones also come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Noise says that algorithm-based ENC ensures clear calling experience as the technology cancels out noise allowing the person on the other end to listen to a clear voice.

The Noise Buds VS204 earphones use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, and they come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earphones can offer up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with Instacharge technology and can be quickly charged with a USB Type-C port. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 2 hours of runtime.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Buds VS204 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Buds VS204 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Buds VS204, Noise Buds VS204 Price in India, Noise Buds VS204 Specifications, Noise
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads
Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  2. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  8. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  10. GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Online, Female Lead Character Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India
  2. YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads
  3. GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report
  4. Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder
  5. Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Leads Made in India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  7. Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report
  9. Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmarks Hints at CPU, GPU Performance Improvements: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.