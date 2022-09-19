Noise Buds VS204 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. They are claimed to offer up to a total of 50 hours of playback on a single charge. They also come with Instacharge technology, which is another name for fast charging support. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers, environmental sound reduction for a clear calling experience, and HyperSync feature that pairs the earphones with the smartphone as soon as the lid is opened, Noise says. The earphones are IPX4 water resistant.

Noise Buds VS204 price, availability

The Noise Buds VS204 price in India is set at Rs. 1,599. They are currently listed on Flipkart and will be available for purchase soon. You can also buy the TWS earphones from Noise official website. The earphones can be bought in Jet Black, Mint Green, Snow White, and Space Blue colour options.

Noise Buds VS204 specifications

The Noise Buds VS204 are equipped with 13mm drivers that are claimed to produce improved and immersive bass. The earphones come with HyperSync technology, claimed to allow the Noise Buds VS204 to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as the case lid is opened.

The Noise Buds VS204 earphones also come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Noise says that algorithm-based ENC ensures clear calling experience as the technology cancels out noise allowing the person on the other end to listen to a clear voice.

The Noise Buds VS204 earphones use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, and they come with IPX4 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earphones can offer up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with Instacharge technology and can be quickly charged with a USB Type-C port. A 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 2 hours of runtime.

