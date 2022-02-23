Technology News
  Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24 Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Noise Buds VS202 TWS earbuds are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 1,199.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 February 2022 11:20 IST
Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS202 come in four colour options

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS202 TWS support Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • Noise Buds VS202 TWS feature 13mm drivers
  • The new earbuds have a half in-ear design

Noise Buds VS202 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's earbuds portfolio comes with a stem design and feature 13mm drivers. Noise Buds VS202 offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music, and more. The earbuds have Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. The company claims that its new affordable TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 24 hours of playback time along with the charging case.

Noise Buds VS202 price in India, availability

The new Noise Buds VS202 earbuds are priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. However, they are currently listed for an introductory launch price of Rs. 1,199 on the Noise website and Flipkart. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. They are offered in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colour options. Additionally, Noise Buds VS202 come with a one-year warranty.

Noise Buds VS202 specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Noise Buds VS202 earbuds are powered by a 13mm speaker driver equipped with TruBass technology that claims to enhance bass. The earbuds have a half in-ear design. For calls, there is a dedicated individual mic as well.

The new Noise Buds VS202 feature Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs. The e-commerce listing shows that Noise Buds VS202 can deliver a latency rate of up to 60 milliseconds. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The pair has touch controls on each earbud so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, and adjust the volume on the paired smartphone with a few taps. Further, the earbuds support both Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands.

The new TWS earbuds from Noise are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. Noise has packed the company's Hyper Sync technology in the new Noise Buds VS202 that claims to connect the earphones with a paired smartphone as soon as the charging case is opened.

Noise says the Noise Buds VS202 earbuds alone can provide up to six hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case and their combination is said to deliver up to 24 hours of playtime. With the support of the company's Instacharge feature, Noise Buds VS202 claim to offer 120 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Each earbud weighs 3 grams and the Noise Buds VS202 earbuds combined with its charging case weigh 34 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Noise Buds VS202, Noise Buds VS202 Price in India, Noise Buds VS202 Specifications, Noise, TWS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Noise Buds VS202 TWS Earbuds With Upto 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
