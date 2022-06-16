Noise Buds VS104 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Nose says that Buds VS104 are truly “Made in India” and they offer a deeper, natural bass with 13mm drivers. The wireless earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water resistance making them an ideal offering during workout sessions. They come with coloured ear tips and include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Noise Buds VS104 price, availability

The Noise Buds VS104 will be available for Rs. 999 for the first 104 minutes of launch and after that, they can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,499 from Amazon. The product will shortly be available on gonoise.com in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colour options.

Noise Buds VS104 specifications

Noise Buds VS104 come with touch controls and Noise is offering coloured ear tips allowing users to jazz up their earphones. The earphones are equipped with 13mm drivers and Noise proprietary technology that is claimed to offer clear sound. Additionally, there is a psychoacoustic bass enhancement feature to help deliver deeper, natural bass. They come with HyperSync technology, which is claimed to allow the Noise Buds VS104 to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as the case lid is opened.

The Noise Buds VS104 earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, and they come with IPX5 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earphones can offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. They can be quickly charged with a USB Type-C port and a 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 2 hours of runtime.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.