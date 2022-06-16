Technology News
loading

Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched

Noise Buds VS104 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 June 2022 18:34 IST
Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds VS104 comes in four colour options

Highlights
  • Noise Buds VS104 offer price for today is Rs. 999
  • They come with IPX5 water resistance rating
  • Noise Buds VS104 TWS earphones come with USB Type-C port

Noise Buds VS104 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Nose says that Buds VS104 are truly “Made in India” and they offer a deeper, natural bass with 13mm drivers. The wireless earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water resistance making them an ideal offering during workout sessions. They come with coloured ear tips and include Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Noise Buds VS104 price, availability

The Noise Buds VS104 will be available for Rs. 999 for the first 104 minutes of launch and after that, they can be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,499 from Amazon. The product will shortly be available on gonoise.com in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colour options.

Noise Buds VS104 specifications

Noise Buds VS104 come with touch controls and Noise is offering coloured ear tips allowing users to jazz up their earphones. The earphones are equipped with 13mm drivers and Noise proprietary technology that is claimed to offer clear sound. Additionally, there is a psychoacoustic bass enhancement feature to help deliver deeper, natural bass. They come with HyperSync technology, which is claimed to allow the Noise Buds VS104 to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as the case lid is opened.

The Noise Buds VS104 earphones use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity, and they come with IPX5 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earphones can offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. They can be quickly charged with a USB Type-C port and a 10-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to 2 hours of runtime.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise Buds VS104 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Noise Buds VS104 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise Buds VS104, Noise Buds VS104 Price in India, Noise Buds VS104 Specifications, Noise
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Binance, Kraken to Continue Expansion Plans Bucking Trend of Crypto Layoff Announcements
Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Mi Smart Band 7 Alleged BIS Certifications Hints India Launch Soon
  3. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  6. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  7. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  10. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Avatar: The Last Airbender Franchise to Expand With Three New Animated Movies
  2. Vivo X80 Lite 5G Reportedly in the Works, Tipped to Launch Alongside Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G
  3. Poco F4 5G With Snapdragon 870 India Launch Date Confirmed: Details 
  4. Dead Star Caught Ripping Apart Planetary System in a Rare Incidence of Cosmic Cannibilism
  5. Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches in Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Details
  6. Noise Buds VS104 TWS Earphones With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Launched
  7. Binance, Kraken to Continue Expansion Plans Bucking Trend of Crypto Layoff Announcements
  8. Google Maps Nearby Traffic Widget Coming Soon to Android
  9. Google, Twitter, Meta Agree to Adopt Strict Measures Against Spam Bots to Follow EU’s New Code of Conduct
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase on StockX Before Launch, Limited to 100 Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.