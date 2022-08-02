Technology News
Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS Earbuds With Up to 50 Hours of Battery Launched: All Details

Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds price in India is set at Rs. 1,299.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 2 August 2022 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Buds Prima 2 is available in Carbon Black, Deep Wine, and Pearl White colours

Highlights
  • Noise Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity
  • The earbuds are available in three colour options
  • Noise Buds Prima 2 comes with Insta charge technology support

Noise Buds Prima 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) were launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest addition to its wireless earbuds portfolio are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of playtime. Noise says that Buds Prima 2 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic setup. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance and offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The Buds Prima 2 earbuds support the company's Insta charge technology that claims to offer 120 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

Noise Buds Prima 2 price in India, availability

The Noise Buds Prime 2 TWS earbuds has been priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available to purchase via Flipkart and the company's website.

The Noise Buds Prima 2 wireless earbuds will be available in Carbon Black, Deep Wine, and Pearl White colour variants.

Noise Buds Prima 2 specifications, features

The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic setup along with HyperSync technology that automatically connects the earbuds to the most recently paired device immediately after opening the charging case lid, according to the company.

The newly launched earbuds have 10mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ. The company also claims that the Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds feature an Instacharge technology that let users enjoy 2 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playtime. They also come with Siri and Google Assistant support, and allow users to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their earbuds, according to the company.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apoorva Sinha
