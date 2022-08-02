Noise Buds Prima 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) were launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest addition to its wireless earbuds portfolio are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of playtime. Noise says that Buds Prima 2 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic setup. The wireless earbuds have an IPX5 rating for water resistance and offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The Buds Prima 2 earbuds support the company's Insta charge technology that claims to offer 120 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

Noise Buds Prima 2 price in India, availability

The Noise Buds Prime 2 TWS earbuds has been priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available to purchase via Flipkart and the company's website.

The Noise Buds Prima 2 wireless earbuds will be available in Carbon Black, Deep Wine, and Pearl White colour variants.

Noise Buds Prima 2 specifications, features

The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology with a quad mic setup along with HyperSync technology that automatically connects the earbuds to the most recently paired device immediately after opening the charging case lid, according to the company.

The newly launched earbuds have 10mm electro-dynamic drivers that reproduce a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHZ. The company also claims that the Buds Prima 2 TWS earbuds feature an Instacharge technology that let users enjoy 2 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

The Noise Buds Prima 2 earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and have an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Noise claims that the earbuds can offer up to 50 hours of playtime. They also come with Siri and Google Assistant support, and allow users to control the volume and accept or decline calls by just tapping their earbuds, according to the company.

