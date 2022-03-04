Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX Bluetooth neckband earphones have been launched in India. The latest earphones from the Hyderabad-based electronics company come with a pocket friendly price tag. Mivi ThunderBeats2 and Mivi ConquerX boast of over 14 hours of playtime on a single charge. Both the earphones carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The new neckband earphones also come with features such as Bluetooth v5 connectivity, inbuilt voice assistants, and an LED display on the battery case.

Mivi ThunderBeats2, Mivi ConquerX price in India, availability

The new Mivi Thunderbeats2 and Mivi ConquerX are available at a price of Rs. 899. The earphones can be purchased via and can be bought from Amazon, Flipkart, or Mivi's official website. Both the earphones are offered in five colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.

While all the aforementioned platforms have listed the earphones at Rs. 899, it should be noted that the company in a press release said that the new earphones are priced at Rs. 999. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further clarity on the pricing. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Mivi ThunderBeats2, Mivi ConquerX specifications, features

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX earphones pack 10mm drivers to offer a punchy bass and a clear sound. The neckband earphones offer over 14 hours of playtime on a single charge on mid-volume. There is an LED display on the battery case that enables users to keep track of their power usage.

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and Mivi ConquerX come with inbuilt support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Buttons on the neckbands allow users to easily attend calls, play/ pause music, adjust volume, change audio tracks, and activate voice assistants. The neckband earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and connects to paired smartphones as soon as they are turned on, removing the need to unlock the phone. Both ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX carry IPX4 rating, making them resistant to water splashes from any direction.

