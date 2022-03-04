Technology News
Mivi ThunderBeats 2, ConquerX Bluetooth Neckband Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mivi Thunderbeats2 price in India is set at Rs. 899, same as Mivi ConquerX.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 March 2022 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Mivi

The neckband earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and connects to paired smartphones

Highlights
  • Mivi Thunderbeats2, ConquerX have IPX4 rating
  • There is an LED display on the earphones' battery case
  • ThunderBeats2, ConquerX has inbuilt support for voice assistants

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX Bluetooth neckband earphones have been launched in India. The latest earphones from the Hyderabad-based electronics company come with a pocket friendly price tag. Mivi ThunderBeats2 and Mivi ConquerX boast of over 14 hours of playtime on a single charge. Both the earphones carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The new neckband earphones also come with features such as Bluetooth v5 connectivity, inbuilt voice assistants, and an LED display on the battery case.

Mivi ThunderBeats2, Mivi ConquerX price in India, availability

The new Mivi Thunderbeats2 and Mivi ConquerX are available at a price of Rs. 899. The earphones can be purchased via and can be bought from Amazon, Flipkart, or Mivi's official website. Both the earphones are offered in five colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Red.

While all the aforementioned platforms have listed the earphones at Rs. 899, it should be noted that the company in a press release said that the new earphones are priced at Rs. 999. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for further clarity on the pricing. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Mivi ThunderBeats2, Mivi ConquerX specifications, features

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX earphones pack 10mm drivers to offer a punchy bass and a clear sound. The neckband earphones offer over 14 hours of playtime on a single charge on mid-volume. There is an LED display on the battery case that enables users to keep track of their power usage.

Mivi ThunderBeats2 and Mivi ConquerX come with inbuilt support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Buttons on the neckbands allow users to easily attend calls, play/ pause music, adjust volume, change audio tracks, and activate voice assistants. The neckband earphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and connects to paired smartphones as soon as they are turned on, removing the need to unlock the phone. Both ThunderBeats2 and ConquerX carry IPX4 rating, making them resistant to water splashes from any direction.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Mivi, Mivi Thunderbeats2, Mivi Thunderbeats2 price in India, Mivi Thunderbeats2 specifications, Mivi ConquerX, Mivi ConquerX price in India, Mivi ConquerX specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Realme 9 Series India Launch Set for March 10, Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 to Tag Along
BBC, Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, More Media Outlets Restricted by Russia: Report

