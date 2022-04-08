Technology News
Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 have two inbuilt subwoofers.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 April 2022 19:11 IST
Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Mivi

These Mivi soundbars are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres

Highlights
  • Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 feature three equaliser modes
  • The Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 have a wall-mountable design
  • They are designed to deliver balanced audio with deep bass

Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 soundbars have been launched in India. The soundbars are equipped with two inbuilt subwoofers to deliver deep bass. They feature a 2.2-channel system that delivers a balanced sound which might be ideal for enjoying movies, music, and gaming. Mivi has given these soundbars a sleek and slim design with wall mount capabilities. Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 are equipped with multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, coaxial, and USB.

Mivi Fort S60, Mivi Fort S100 price in India

The Mivi Fort S60 is available to buy online via Flipkart and the official Mivi website, at Rs. 2,999. Mivi has priced the Fort S100 at Rs. 4,999, which can be bought via Flipkart and the official Mivi site as well.

Mivi Fort S60, Mivi Fort S100 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Mivi Fort S60 and Fort S100 soundbars are equipped with a 2.2-channel system that delivers balanced audio. They feature two inbuilt subwoofers for deep bass. They come with three equaliser modes — Movies, News, and Music — allowing users to customise the audio output according to the content they are watching.

These soundbars are fitted with multiple input options such as AUX, USB, and coaxial. They also feature Bluetooth v5 technology for wireless music streaming. According to the company, these soundbars have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. Notably, the Mivi Fort S60 delivers an audio output of 60W while the Fort S100 provides an output of 100W.

The Fort S60 and Fort S100 also come with a remote that features media controls, input toggles, and an audio profile switch. These soundbars sport a premium design, marked by a metal grille. In addition, they have a wall-mountable design which might make them a good fit for compact rooms.

Mivi Fort S60

Mivi Fort S60

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Power Output 60W
Power Source DC Adapter
Mivi Fort S100

Mivi Fort S100

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Power Output 100W
Power Source DC Adapter
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
