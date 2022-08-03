Technology News
Mivi Fort S16, S24 Soundbars With Upto 6 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 claim to offer up to six hours of battery life.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 August 2022 15:06 IST
Mivi Fort S16, S24 Soundbars With Upto 6 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 soundbars come with inbuilt voice assistant support

Highlights
  • Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 feature two passive radiators
  • Both soundbars are equipped with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB
  • Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 feature inbuilt voice assistant support

Mivi Fort S16 and the Fort S24 soundbars have been launched in India. The newly launched soundbars are claimed to be 'truly made in India'. The Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 portable sound bars feature two passive radiators that provide studio-quality bass. They are also equipped with multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, and USB. Both the sound bars claim to offer a battery life of up to six hours. Furthermore, the soundbars feature inbuilt voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Mivi Fort S16, Fort S24 price in India, availability

The Mivi Fort S16 soundbar is available to buy online via Flipkart and the official Mivi website at Rs. 1,299 as an inaugural price on Wednesday. However, the soundbar will be available to purchase at Rs. 1,499 from Thursday onwards.

Mivi has priced the Fort S24 at Rs. 1,799, which can be bought via Flipkart and the official Mivi website as well. The Mivi Fort S24 soundbar will be available to buy at Rs. 1,999 from Thursday.

Mivi Fort S16, Fort S24 specifications, features

The Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 soundbars are equipped with two passive radiators that provide studio-quality bass. The Fort S16 offers a total RMS output of 16W, whereas the Fort S24 offers 24W output.

The Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 soundbars are fitted with multiple input options such as AUX, USB, and a Micro-SD card slot. They also feature Bluetooth v5.1 technology for wireless music streaming. Both soundbars are equipped with a 2.0-channel system that delivers balanced audio.

According to the company, the Mivi Fort S16 and Fort S24 soundbars come with inbuilt voice assistant support for Siri and Google for hand-free assistance.

In terms of battery, the Mivi Fort S16 packs a 2000mAh battery and offers up to 6 hours of playtime. On the other hand, the Mivi Fort S24 soundbar offers a 2500mAh battery, unlike the Fort S16. However, it can still only offer up to 6 hours of battery life, as per Mivi.

Mivi Fort S16

Mivi Fort S16

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Mivi Fort S24

Mivi Fort S24

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Power Output 24 W
Power Source 5V DC Type C
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360.
Mivi Fort S16, S24 Soundbars With Upto 6 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
