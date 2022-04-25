Technology News
Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India

Mivi DuoPods F60 support voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 25 April 2022 19:39 IST
Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi has launched wireless 'Truly Made in India' Duopods

Highlights
  • Mivi DuoPods F60 feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC)
  • The earbuds are claimed to be ergonomic and lightweight
  • Mivi DuoPods F60 are available in four colour variants

Mivi DuoPods F60 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Monday. The wireless DuoPods are claimed to be 'truly Made in India' and are equipped with 12mm electro-dynamic drivers that are said to offer studio-quality sound, according to the company. The earbuds feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC) with quad mics, and are said to have an ergonomic and lightweight design. They are also packed with dual-microphones on each earbud, said to allow for clear voice input during phone calls. Further, the company says that the TWS earbuds support voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Mivi DuoPods F60 price in India

The launch price of Mivi DuoPods F60 is Rs. 999. However, this is a special price for just one day, i.e., today, and it will be available for Rs. 1,499 after the offer expires tomorrow. Consumers can purchase the Mivi DuoPods F60 from Flipkart and the Mivi official website. The earbuds are available in four colour variants - Black, Blue, Green, and White.

Mivi DuoPods F60 specifications

As mentioned, the Mivi DuoPods F60 are equipped with 12mm electro-dynamic drivers and feature environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The TWS earbuds offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, with an operating range of 10 metres. Besides this, the earbuds are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours, a figure that's total playback time - including a charge via the charging case. The earbuds themselves offer a playback time of up to 8.5 hours. They feature a USB Type-C charging connector for fast charging, and supposedly charge up in just 40 minutes.

The Mivi DuoPods F60 true wireless earbuds are also IPX4 water and sweat-resistant rated. They weigh 38.5 grams on each earbud, while the charging case weighs 8.1 grams. The earbuds are also said to have extremely low latency, which makes gaming more engaging, as per the brand. They have frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz, and ship with two sizes of earbuds.

Commenting on the Mivi DuoPods F60 launch, Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO, Mivi, stated, “We're pleased to be able to offer the brand-new true wireless DuoPods to our customers, which is a perfect alternative to wires and neckbands. We've packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience.”

Moreover, Mivi recently launched the Mivi Fort S60 and Mivi Fort S100 soundbars in India.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Mivi DuoPods F60, Mivi DuoPods F60 Price, Mivi DuoPods F60 Specifications, Mivi Fort S60, Mivi Fort S100, Mivi



