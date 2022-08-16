Mivi DuoPods truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday. The earbuds are equipped with 13mm drivers. The company claims that these earbuds can provide up to 50 hours of playtime combined with the charging case. They sport a sleek metallic finish and are designed to offer passive noise cancellation for an immersive auditory experience. In addition, the case features a USB Type-C port for fast charging support. Both earbuds are also equipped with a micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) microphone for crystal clear calls.

Mivi DuoPods F50 price in India, availability

The Mivi DuoPods F50 price in India is set at Rs. 999, which is an introductory price, according to the company. Meanwhile, regular pricing for the earbuds is yet to be announced. The earphones are available via Flipkart. Mivi has launched the earphones in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options.

Mivi DuoPods F50 specifications, features

The newly launched Mivi DuoPods F50 TWS earphones feature 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers. They support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. They are compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. These earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

The earphones are claimed to offer up to 8.5 hours of playtime. They are also claimed to provide a total of up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case. In addition. a quick 10-minute charge is said to add up to 10 hours of battery backup. Mivi says that the charging case and the earbuds take up to an hour to get fully charged.

The Mivi DuoPods F50 sport a metallic finish and have an IPX4 rating for water resistance. They sport capacitive touch controls for managing volume, music, and calls, and are compatible with Google Assistant and Siri. The operating temperature range of these earbuds is -5 to 45 degrees Celsius, as per the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.