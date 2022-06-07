Technology News
loading
  Mivi DuoPods F40 With 50 Hours Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India: Details

Mivi DuoPods F40 With 50 Hours Battery Life, IPX4 Rating Launched in India: Details

Mivi DuoPods F40 are currently available on Flipkart and Mivi website at a launch day offer price of Rs. 999.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 June 2022 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Mivi

Mivi DuoPods F40 (pictured) are offered in five colour options

Highlights
  • Mivi DuoPods F40 gets multiple built-in voice assistants
  • Mivi DuoPods F40 comes with 1 year warranty
  • The provided case comes with a USB Type-C port

Mivi DuoPods F40 earbuds with up to 50 hours of battery life and Bluetooth version 5.1 have been launched in India. The earbuds are available on Flipkart and Mivi website at a launch day offer price with five colour options. The DuoPods F40 come with IPX4 water resistant rating and has low latency for a better gaming and entertainment experience. The battery case of the earbuds features an LED screen to help users keep track of battery usage.

Mini DuoPods F40 price and availability

The new DuoPods F40 from Mivi have been unveiled in India at a launch day offer price of Rs. 999. The earbuds will be otherwise available at the regular price of Rs. 1,199. They are currently available for purchase on Flipkart and Mivi official website in five different colours, White, Black, Grey, Green, and Blue.

Mivi DuoPods F40 specifications

Mivi DuoPods F40 feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers for a like studio sound experience. The DuoPods F40 earbuds are lightweight and have an ergonomic design for wearer's comfort. It gets dual-microphones for enhanced call quality and offers support for voice assistants including, Siri and Google Assistant. These earbuds also get one-tap touch buttons for changing audio tracks, accepting calls, and rejecting calls.

The DuoPods F40 have been claimed to offer a battery life of 50 hours on a single charge at 70 percent volume for an uninterrupted music listening and calling experience. It gets Bluetooth version 5.1 for wireless connectivity. The case gets a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED display for tracking battery usage. The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistant rating so users can wear it during rains and workout sessions.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Mivi, said, “Our new DuoPods are designed to provide the purest music experience to anyone looking for the best-in-class true wireless earbuds. They combine excellent sound with a competitive price point.”

The new Mivi earbuds have low latency for better gaming and entertainment experience. They are made with premium quality material that enhance the durability of the earbuds. The Mivi DuoPods F40 earbuds are also covered with a one year warranty against manufacturing defects.

