Mivi DuoPods A350 has been launched in India with 50 hours of playtime and IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earphones will be available for purchase from July 12 on Amazon and Mivi's website in India. It comes with a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects. The Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For calls, the earphones come equipped with two MEMS microphones. The Mivi DuoPods A350 will be available for purchase in five colour options, according to the company.

Mivi DuoPods A350 price, availability

Mivi DuoPods A350 price in India is set at Rs. 1,499. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase from July 12 via Mivi's website and Amazon in Black, Blue, Mint Green, Space Grey, and White colour options.

It is worth noting that the Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS earphones are currently listed for pre-order with a price tag of Rs. 999. The company informed Gadgets 360 that the Rs. 999 price tag is a special launch price that was only applicable for customers who purchased the DuoPods A350 on July 9, and the listing will soon be updated. Meanwhile the earbuds are listed on Amazon priced at Rs. 1,299 which could be a discounted price from the e-commerce platform, according to the company.

Mivi DuoPods A350 specifications

Mivi DuoPods A350 TWS earphones comes in India 13mm electro-dynamic drivers that produce a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz. The earphones feature Bluetooth version 5.1 connectivity with 10m range. It comes with dual MEMS microphones for calling. The TWS earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs, and offer voice assistant support for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Users can also tap the earbuds to answer and end phone calls.

Each earbud packs a 40mAh battery and the charging case comes with a 500mAh battery that is claimed to power the earphones for 50 hours on a single charge. The case comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. It features an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The Mivi DuoPods A350 measure 100x100x40mm in dimensions and weigh 145g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.