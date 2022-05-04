Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Marshall Willen and Emberton II feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 May 2022 19:15 IST
Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Marshall

The Marshall Emberton II has IP67 water and dust resistance rating

Highlights
  • Marshall Willen is fitted with a 2-inch 10W dynamic driver
  • These portable speakers are said to have a wireless range of 10 metres
  • The Marshall Emberton II is claimed to have a battery life of 30+ hours

Marshall Willen and Emberton II Bluetooth speakers have been launched on Tuesday. They have a rugged design that has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. They both offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. With the launch of these two portable speakers, Marshall has introduced a new Stack Mode feature. It allows you to pair several Willen or Emberton II speakers together to create a multi-speaker setup. Both of these speakers arrive with Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Willen price, availability

The Marshall Willen is priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 9,200) and is available to pre-order on the official Marshall website. As mentioned earlier, it comes in Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Emberton II price, availability

The Marshall Emberton II will start shipping on May 10. It is available on the official Marshall website for $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is offered in Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Willen and Marshall Emberton II specifications, features

The Marshall Willen is an ultra-compact portable speaker that is equipped with a single 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic driver and two passive radiators. It provides a mono audio output. The speaker has a rugged IP67 rated design and weighs 310g. According to the company, it can provide up to 15 hours of listening time per charge and takes about three hours to get fully charged. You can also answer calls using its built-in microphone.

On the other hand, the Marshal Emberton II is fitted with two 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic drivers and two passive radiators. It features the True Stereophonic technology for delivering immersive 360-degree sound. This speaker weighs 700g and has been designed to offer IP67 rated water and dust resistance. The company claims that the Marshal Emberton II can offer up to 30 hours of playtime and has a charging time of around 3 hours.

Both of these portable speakers feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with a wireless range of up to 10 metres, as per the company. When paired with a smartphone, you can also choose from three equalisation presets from the Marshall app. They are equipped with a multi-directional control knob. You also get the Stack Mode feature for connecting multiple Willen or Emberton II speakers together.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Marshall Emberton II

Marshall Emberton II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Portable
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Power Output 20W
Marshall Willen

Marshall Willen

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Features Portable
Connection Wireless
Configuration Mono (1 Channel)
Power Output 10W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marshall Willen, Marshall Willen price, Marshall Willen specifications, Marshall Emberton II, Marshall Emberton II price, Marshall Emberton II specifications, Marshall
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Routers, Network Cameras From Netgear, Linksys, and Others Affected Due to DNS Poisoning Flaw
Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Online
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Autism-Linked Gene Mutation Reversed Using Lab-Grown Brain Experiment
  2. This Robot Chef Is Being Taught to 'Taste' Food as It Cooks, Just Like a Human, to Determine if It Is Properly Seasoned
  3. Play Date Between Bolivian River Dolphins and Anaconda Leaves Trail of Questions
  4. NASA Begins Investigating Lunar Surface Samples 50 Years After They Were Brought Home by Apollo 17 Astronauts
  5. Marshall Willen, Emberton II Portable Speakers With Stack Mode Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Machine Learning Program for Games Helps Develop Algorithm for Molecular Modelling
  7. Routers, Network Cameras From Netgear, Linksys, and Others Affected Due to DNS Poisoning Flaw
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro Tipped to Launch Soon, Colour Variants Leaked
  9. Sophos: 78 Percent of Indian Organisations Faced Ransomware Attacks in Last Year
  10. Mozilla Firefox 100 Brings Picture-in-Picture Subtitle Support, More Features to Desktop and Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.