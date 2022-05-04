Marshall Willen and Emberton II Bluetooth speakers have been launched on Tuesday. They have a rugged design that has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. They both offer Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. With the launch of these two portable speakers, Marshall has introduced a new Stack Mode feature. It allows you to pair several Willen or Emberton II speakers together to create a multi-speaker setup. Both of these speakers arrive with Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Willen price, availability

The Marshall Willen is priced at $119.99 (roughly Rs. 9,200) and is available to pre-order on the official Marshall website. As mentioned earlier, it comes in Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Emberton II price, availability

The Marshall Emberton II will start shipping on May 10. It is available on the official Marshall website for $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is offered in Cream, and Black and Brass colour options.

Marshall Willen and Marshall Emberton II specifications, features

The Marshall Willen is an ultra-compact portable speaker that is equipped with a single 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic driver and two passive radiators. It provides a mono audio output. The speaker has a rugged IP67 rated design and weighs 310g. According to the company, it can provide up to 15 hours of listening time per charge and takes about three hours to get fully charged. You can also answer calls using its built-in microphone.

On the other hand, the Marshal Emberton II is fitted with two 2-inch 10W full-range dynamic drivers and two passive radiators. It features the True Stereophonic technology for delivering immersive 360-degree sound. This speaker weighs 700g and has been designed to offer IP67 rated water and dust resistance. The company claims that the Marshal Emberton II can offer up to 30 hours of playtime and has a charging time of around 3 hours.

Both of these portable speakers feature Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with a wireless range of up to 10 metres, as per the company. When paired with a smartphone, you can also choose from three equalisation presets from the Marshall app. They are equipped with a multi-directional control knob. You also get the Stack Mode feature for connecting multiple Willen or Emberton II speakers together.